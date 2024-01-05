“Jokic won’t be playing in Dubai”: NBA fans brutally troll Dwight Howard’s post claiming he’s the ‘only man who can stop’ Nikola Jokic

Dwight Howard took to social media and claimed he is the only one who can stop Nikola Jokic after the latter hit the game-winner against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The former NBA champion said the reigning champion and Finals MVP wouldn't hit that shot if he was guarding him.

"Joker not hitting that shot on Superman. Good shot though. I’m not letting him score that," Dwight Howard wrote on X.

However, NBA fans were skeptical about that and told Howard he wouldn't be able to guard the megastar of the Denver Nuggets.

"The last time you played the Joker, he dropped 38 points and 18 rebounds on your head. These clips from three years ago aren’t fooling anyone," a fan posted.

"I don’t think this big guy understands that 2020 Jokic and 2024 Jokic is two different players now. There’s a reason why he’s in Taiwan," another commented.

"That’s why you’re out the league while jok won a chip and back to back mvps, hope you’re enjoying China," a user wrote.

"Jokic won't be playing in Dubai for Strong Group Philippines.. that's why," one fan commented.

"Love u D12 but i think at this time u cant stop him anymore," reads another comment.

Check out some more reactions:

"Play hard (pause) in the Philippines, bro."

"You fouled him like 10 times in those clips."

"We're coming up on four years. You're older, he's better. Kick rocks, man."

Nikola Jokic calls the game-winner vs. Warriors one of "the easiest shots to take"

Nikola Jokic hit the game-winning shot and handed the Denver Nuggets their second win in a row and eighth over the last 10. Thus, the reigning champions improved to 25-11 in the standings and came just a game away from the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the best record in the conference (24-9).

After the 130-127 road win over the Golden State Warriors, Nikola Jokic talked about the game-winning 3-pointer.

"I think those shots are the easiest shots to take. You don’t have any other option," Jokic said.

"The Joker" also got high praise from Denver coach Michael Malone for the way he executed the final play and handed his team the victory.

"And he executed the play to perfection," Malone told reporters. "But great players make great plays. And Nikola catching the ball and making something happen behind that is just incredible."

Nikola Jokic has been playing at an MVP level for another season and is a frontrunner to win it for the third time in his career. In 35 games, he has averages of 26.0 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 9.1 apg on 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Jokic and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid are favorites to claim the MVP award this year.