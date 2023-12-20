Why is Donovan Mitchell not playing tonight against Jazz? Latest update on Cavaliers' guard (Dec. 20)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell won’t be available tonight as they take on his former team, the Utah Jazz. Mitchell was listed as out with an illness and will need some rest. The Cavs are coming off a 135-130 win against the Houston Rockets, where the star guard had 37 points.

Mitchell had a great game last Monday night, as he played for 45 minutes. Along with his scoring outburst, he also had six assists and two blocks. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has been exceptional for Cleveland this season, appearing in 22 games and averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Along with the star shooting guard, Evan Mobley (knee), Darius Garland (jaw), and Ty Jerome (ankle) won’t play tonight.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell is dealing with an illness tonight, ruling him out of the game. This is his sixth missed game of the season, as he wasn’t healthy for four straight games in November.

The Cavs star did not participate in the team’s shootaround. The team expects him to return as soon as possible to help their campaign. Sources say it will only be a one-game absence and that Mitchell will be healthy to face the New Orleans Pelicans (Dec. 21).

Donovan Mitchell stats vs Jazz

Mitchell has played against the Jazz twice in his career. He was traded to the Cavs during the summer of 2022, and the Utah team hasn’t made the postseason since then. In his two-game appearance against his former team, he has averaged 34.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The four-time All-Star played five seasons for the Jazz. He was drafted by the organization with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Mitchell won the Rookie of the Year award during his first season with the team and has appeared in every postseason since getting drafted.

There are rumors that Mitchell will be traded by the Cavs this season. He’s in the third year of the five-year, $163 million contract extension he signed with the Jazz.

