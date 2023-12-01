Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo icing his knee mid-game? Exploring if Bucks superstar is facing injury issues

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen icing his knee mid-game during the Bucks’ road matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. This led to some concern among fans. However, it appears that it was just a precautionary measure, as the two-time MVP continued playing.

Antetokounmpo has an extensive history of knee injuries over the past few years. So, as many players do, he was likely just trying to ease any potential discomfort that he was feeling in his right knee.

However, it’s worth noting that it was his left knee in which he underwent an offseason cleanup procedure. So, Bucks fans probably shouldn’t be too concerned about the superstar forward.

Antetokounmpo’s play also wasn’t noticeably hindered by the possible discomfort. He finished with a team-best 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and five blocks on 64.7% shooting. However, Milwaukee fell 120-113 in overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Bucks’ offensive potency

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got off to a middling 5-4 start this season. However, they have picked things up, going 8-2 over their last 10 games.

According to Antetokounmpo, one of the biggest keys to their success has been the shot creation of his co-stars Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton.

“For me, it’s like heaven when you have two guys that can create their own shots,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo added that it makes his life easier playing alongside two offensively gifted stars.

“Down the stretch, I don’t have to make something happen, and I can just be like the guy that sets the screen and rolls and kind of play the second side and play behind the defense,” Antetokounmpo said.

“My whole career, it’s been that way. Past couple of years, Jrue [Holiday] and Khris was able to do that, and now we have also have Khris and Dame that they can do that.”

Entering Thursday, Milwaukee ranked fifth in the league in offensive rating (118.4) but just 20th in defensive rating (115.5) So, if they can improve their defense, the Bucks should be a prime threat to win the 2024 NBA title.

