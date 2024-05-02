Why is Giannis Antetokounmpo not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Bucks forward's condition for Game 6 (May 2)

Milwaukee has a lot of work to do as they are without All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers series could determine the fate of each team's season. The Bucks could be eliminated tonight, ending their season, while the Pacers can extend the series to a Game 7.

Antetokounmpo is listed as out for tonight's game, putting the team in a tough situation as 'The Greek Freak' has not played a single postseason game so far this year.

In Game 5, star point guard Damian Lillard was also unavailable. Luckily for the Bucks, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis Jr. stepped up. The two had 29 points each, which led the team to a must-win game. Patrick Beverley also had a good game with a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been unavailable for the Bucks since early April as he's dealing with a left calf strain. The injury happened during a regular season game against the Boston Celtics where the Bucks took home the win.

After an inbounds pass, Giannis jogged his way down the floor. Before reaching halfcourt, he immediately went down and grabbed his left calf. The two-time MVP was quickly escorted to the locker room by the Bucks' medical staff and didn't return to the game.

He played only 28 minutes and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

In a recent update from head coach Doc Rivers, Giannis worked out with Lillard ahead of Game 6.

"Giannis is more doubtful than Damian, but both had great workouts today," Rivers said.

If the Bucks win tonight, there could be a chance that Giannis might return to the lineup and help his team win Game 7.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Game 6?

Fans can watch Game 6 between the Bucks and Pacers on TNT tonight. For local TV, Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports WI are the channels that fans should tune in to for the game. The NBA App is also available for viewers.

The crucial Game 6 will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. This is an important game for both teams as the Pacers have a 3-2 lead in the series.