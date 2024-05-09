Why is Indiana Police investigating Patrick Beverley? Bucks guard in trouble with the law after altercation with fans

The authorities have started an investigation on Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for his altercation with a fan during their elimination game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed the report earlier that the police are looking into what happened in Game 6 of their first-round series. According to Charania, the police are reviewing the footage during the game, with the help of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They also plan to speak to the fans who were involved, as well as Beverley.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beverley got frustrated with a fan as the Bucks were losing to the Pacers last Thursday, May 2. The defensive guard was seen on the bench talking to a fan close to his team's bench. Pat Bev was standing up and threw a basketball at a fan. The situation immediately got heated as Jae Crowder and Brook Lopez were quick to hold their teammate back.

However, Beverley was heated and wanted to get to the fan after he threw the ball. Even while he was seated, he kept on talking to the fan. In the end, security had to step in as even the Bucks team had their attention on the fans near them.

Earlier reports from Charania revealed that the fans were taunting the Bucks bench during the game. It was reported that the fan yelled "Cancun on three." Beverley was reported to be the first to initiate the altercation as he threw the basketball at the fan. The fan passed the ball back but the Bucks point guard threw it back at him.

Charania also shared that there were obscenities yelled at the Bucks bench during the game. The Bucks lost to the Pacers in Game 6 by 22 points.

Also read: "It was more than 'Cancun on 3'" - Patrick Beverley reveals what triggered his altercation with courtside Pacers fans

Patrick Beverley explained his side of things

During an episode of Patrick Beverley's podcast, the "Pat Bev Pod," the veteran point guard had a chance to address the issue.

"Let's just say it was more than, 'Cancun on three,'" Beverley said. "...I've been called a lot of stuff in this league. I haven't been called that one."

The Bucks' backup point guard gave props to the other great fans during the game. However, according to Beverley, some fans took their taunting too far. Ultimately, he admitted that he was wrong in his actions and wanted to be better moving forward.

"I'm here to set the record straight, I was absolutely wrong. And I need to be better, and I will."

Expand Tweet

Beverley also shared that he didn't want the fans to be kicked out of the game despite what happened. He also assured that throwing basketballs won't happen again.

Also read: Patrick Beverley seemingly owns up to inclement behavior after Bucks' loss to Pacers: "I have to be better"