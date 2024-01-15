Why is Ivica Zubac not playing tonight? Latest injury update after late scratch vs Timberwolves - January 14, 2024

The LA Clippers won't have Ivica Zubac for the second half on Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference showdown. Zubac is listed as out in the team's injury report after playing for 12 minutes, and the Clippers will likely play Mason Plumlee for the rest of the game.

Together with Zubac, the Clippers have listed sophomore big man Moussa Diabate in their injury report. Diabate is out with a right-hand metacarpal fracture. Luckily for the team, the stars are available. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Russell Westbrook all played.

What happened to Ivica Zubac?

According to the Clippers, Ivica Zubac has been listed as out due to calf tightness. Zubac started the game but had to leave after playing 12 minutes. Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis will play for the rest of the game.

The stars will get chances to crash the boards against the Wolves. However, with the twin towers of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, that could prove to be a daunting task.

When will Ivica Zubac return?

The Clippers have not released an update on Ivica Zubac's injury. This is the first game that Zubac will not complete a game. Since the start of the season, the center has been a reliable player. He's played 38 games and hasn't had any hindrances.

Zubac is averaging 12.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves?

Fans can watch the matchup between the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves in different ways. The most convenient way to watch the game would be through streaming services. The game is available on the NBA League Pass.

The first season matchup between the teams is also available on cable TV. Fans can watch on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SoCal. It os also be available on radio, as fans can listen to the game Wolves App / iHeart Radio, or the away radio channel, AM 570 KLAC / S: KWKW.

Fans have other options in streaming other than the NBA League Pass. The game can be accessed through FuboTV or ClipperVision.

