Why is Ja Morant not playing tonight against Phoenix Suns? Latest status of Grizzlies' superstar (Jan.7)

The much-anticipated Sunday night matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies is another superstar short as Ja Morant has been ruled out to play. The explosive guard is set to miss his second game since coming back from a 25-game suspension to start the season.

According to reports, Morant is nursing a shoulder injury. The extent of the injury is not yet known but with no further reports to follow, it seems to be just a short-term issue and nothing to be alarmed about.

Aside from Morant, Derrick Rose is also not playing, along with Steven Adams and Brandon Clark.

With the absence of Morant, Luke Kennard steps into the starting lineup to join Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Bismack Biyombo and Jaren Jackson Jr.

The last time Morant missed a game was on Dec. 28 because of an illness.

In the nine games that Morant has played for the Grizzlies this season, the team has won six.

The Grizzlies (12-23) enter this matchup with the Phoenix Suns 13th in the Western Conference.

On the other side, Phoenix (19-16) will not have Kevin Durant, who will be out for his fourth consecutive game.

Ja Morant in the 2023-24 season

In nine games played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant has not missed a beat as he continues to provide all-around stats, averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 3-pointers a night.

His best scoring output was during his first game back on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans where he tallied 34 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

He has scored over 30 points three times and had three games with double-digit assists.

In Morant's most recent game against the LA Lakers, a 127-113 win on Friday, he had 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three triples. He shot 7 of 17, making 3 of 7 3-point shots.

The Memphis Grizzlies are set to visit the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Their first home game back from the road trip is on Friday against the LA Clippers.

There is no word yet if Ja Morant should miss more games due to the shoulder injury.