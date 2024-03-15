The LA Clippers will be shorthanded against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night as James Harden has been confirmed to be out. Harden was initially listed as questionable, but the Clippers decided to not let him play. This will be the first game the 10-time All-Star will miss since he was traded to the team in November.

Harden is reportedly out due to a left shoulder strain. This has bothered the star guard since their Tuesday loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's dealt with the pain for the past few games and will now tend to it, causing him to miss the game against the Bulls.

Harden isn't the only key Clipper who will miss the game as Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook are also out. Leonard only had 12 minutes of game time against the Wolves as he continues to experience thoracic spasms. Westbrook has a fractured hand and could return in six to 14 weeks.

James Harden's availability has helped the Clippers this season

Based on how the stars have played, the Clippers (41-23) are fourth in the Western Conference. One major factor in their success has been James Harden's availability.

Harden has played 59 games this season, all with the Clippers, averaging 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Although he doesn't post MVP-like numbers anymore, he's still shown his value with his production.

The Clippers have gone 38-21 since trading for Harden. Although many would point out that the team had a slow start with the former MVP, losing its first five games, it's safe to assume that it's adjusted well to cater to his game.

Since he arrived in Los Angeles, his other All-Star teammates have missed a few games due to injury. This has made him a fixed part of the Clippers' system, leading the team as their floor general.

Clippers coach Ty Lue is fully aware of Harden's importance. As the primary ball handler for the squad, the three-time scoring champion controls the pace of the offense, giving his teammates easy looks. Now that he's injured, the responsibility of handling the rock will be upon someone else.

Aside from having played 59 straight games, Harden is also the Clippers' leader in minutes per game. He averages 34.6 minutes, which is slightly higher than Leonard's 34.2.

This season alone, he's shown how much he's matured as a player. Harden is now able to play well with others and be an integral piece to a title contender.

