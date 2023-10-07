Why is Jarrett Allen not playing Cavaliers preseason games? Latest on former All-Star center’s absence

The Cleveland Cavaliers begin their preseason on Tuesday, October 10 with a road game vs the Atlanta Hawks, but forward Jarrett Allen will be unavailable. The Cavs will wrap up their training camp on Monday and will focus on their four preparation games heading into the start of the regular season on Wednesday, October 25.

However, Jarrett Allen has been ruled out for all preseason games, after he sustained an ankle injury in practice. The Cavs' big man had an MRI on Friday that revealed a left ankle bone bruise which will cost him two weeks of action or more.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thus, he is questionable for the opening game of the season vs the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Wednesday, October 25. On paper, he should have recovered by that time, but we expect him to be a game-time decision for the first game of the season vs his former team.

Tristan Thompson is expected to cover Jarrett Allen's gap and take a lot of playing time as a starting center until he returns.

Jarrett Allen is 'probably the best rim protector' in the NBA, says teammate Max Strus

Jarrett Allen has been one of the most dominant big men in the NBA and is among the Cavs' leaders. The franchise relies a lot on Evan Mobley and Allen to protect the rim and help the team be effective defensively.

Last year, Allen averaged 1.2 bpg, while Mobley had averages of 1.5 bpg, and was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, losing to Jaren Jackson Jr. Thus, there are high expectations from the duo next season.

Speaking with reporters during Monday's Media Day, newly-acquired guard Max Strus, who is coming off an NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat last year, had high praise for Jarrett's defensive ability.

"It makes my job easy. With guys like that at the rim – protecting the rim like that – it just makes it easier to guard on the perimeter. You can pressure the ball more. You can force guys off the line. Just to force them into, probably the best rim protector in the league – if not two of them," Max Strus said, via Cavaliers Nation.

"Having guys like that is a huge – just a huge addition that I haven’t been used to. Bam’s phenomenal at it as well, but J.A. is probably the best in the league at protecting the rim," he added.

Expand Tweet

Jarrett Allen appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Cavs last season and posted averages of 14.2 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.7 apg. Additionally, he shot 64.4 percent from the field. Despite his stellar numbers, Cleveland couldn't get past the opening round of the playoffs, losing to the New York Knicks in five games.