Why was Jaxson Hayes arrested? Everything we know so far about the New Orleans Pelicans star's alleged brawl with the police 

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes reportedly got into a fight with a police officer on Wednesday, per TMZ.

The incident supposedly happened when the police’s attention was called after a 'domestic disturbance' occurred in a home in Los Angeles. Jaxson Hayes allegedly refused entrance to the police, and that started the violent confrontation.

“Sources tell us 6'11", 220-lb. Hayes got combative with cops and a fight broke out ... with the ex-Texas Longhorns star getting tased in the middle of the scuffle,” TMZ reported. “The brawl was allegedly so intense, police put out an ‘officer needs help’ radio call.”

As a result of the altercation, TMZ says that Jaxson Hayes was brought to a hospital nearby. ESPN added that Hayes was 'shocked with a taser' and that the minor injuries he sustained required medical attention.

Meanwhile, the police officer also received treatment, though the actual condition of both parties were unknown at the time of the report. The original domestic issue remains a mystery, as both parties have allegedly refused to give their side of the story yet.

More on the Jaxson Hayes incident and the New Orleans Pelicans' statement

Jaxson Hayes (#10) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN shared more information on the Jaxson Hayes story, which is still developing:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records show that Hayes was arrested at 3:14 a.m. local time and booked at 3:15 p.m,” wrote Andrew Lopez. “He was later released on $25,000 bond at 5:29 p.m.”

TMZ added that Hayes was 'booked for battery on a law enforcement officer' in which bail was set at the amount reported by ESPN. Jaxson Hayes’ team, the New Orleans Pelicans, released a statement after learning of the incident.

"We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes. We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson's representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time."

Jaxson Hayes was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft but had his draft rights traded to the Pelicans. In two seasons, Hayes has averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The athletic Hayes is part of the Pelicans' youth movement centered around budding star Zion Williamson. Hayes has started in 17 of the 124 games he has appeared in and is a valuable backup center off the bench.

