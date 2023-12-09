Why did Jaylen Brown get ejected against Knicks? Closer look as Celtics star gets thrown out from the bench

Boston Celtics All-Star guard Jaylen Brown was ejected for the first time in his career in their NBA regular season game against the New York Knicks on Friday.

The 27-year-old star was tossed at the 7:19 mark of the fourth quarter of their home game after he expressed disagreement over a foul call.

The incident stemmed after Brown was called for a reach-in foul on Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. He contested the call immediately, jawing with an official and was given his first technical foul for it.

As he was being subbed out, he kept complaining over the call, earning his second “T” and meriting an automatic ejection. Right before he left the court, Jaylen Brown had to be restrained as he tried to confront the official who made the call.

The Celtics, however, still managed to win the game, 133-123, despite the early departure of one of their stalwarts. Derrick White led the charge for the team, finishing with 30 points, followed by Jayson Tatum with 25 and Kristaps Porzingis 21.

Brown played 27 minutes and had 18 points, four assists, a steal and a block.

The victory improved the Celtics to a 16-5 win-loss record in the ongoing NBA season, first in the Eastern Conference.

Jaylen Brown says he’s currently playing his best basketball

His game averages may be down at the moment from those of last year but Jaylen Brown still believes he is currently playing his best basketball by far in his career.

In the 19 games he has played so far this season, the eight-year veteran is going for 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. The numbers are a tad below from those he posted last year but he said on the court he feels he is doing more and helping the team better.

Brown told The Athletic in an interview:

“I feel like on both sides of the ball. I’m playing the best basketball of my life. I feel like I’m a different player. I still have the same essence. That aggressiveness is where my tone is always going to be, but I’m seeing the floor, making the right reads, trying to get others involved all at the same time.”

Jaylen Brown had his best season as a Celtics player, numbers-wise, last season, posting career-high averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in helping the team come a win away from returning to the NBA Finals.