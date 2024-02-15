Why is Jaylen Brown not playing against Nets? Latest update on Celtics forward's absence after injury

Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been stellar this season. He's helped the Celtics lead the Eastern Conference and become the best team in the league. What's even more impressive about Brown is that he's decided to participate in the 2024 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

The Celtics will take on the Brooklyn Nets for a second straight night tonight. Unfortunately, Brown won't be suiting up for the team and has been listed as out. According to sources, the All-Star forward is dealing with a shoulder injury, which is the reason why he won't be playing tonight.

Last night, they played against the Nets at Barclays Center. Brown had 19 points, a rebound and four assists in 37 minutes of action. The Celtics won the game thanks to the help of the 6-foot-7 forward. Tonight will be his fifth missed game of the season. So far, he's been available to play and help the team secure their place in the Eastern Conference standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also read: "F*** out of here": Tensions flare in alleged leaked audio in Jaylen Brown and Duncan Robinson’s altercation

What happened to Jaylen Brown?

According to sources, Brown is out due to a right shoulder contusion. This came as a surprise as he played well in their 118-110 win against the Nets. The last time he missed a game was on Feb. 4, when he dealt with a back injury. So far this season, he's been healthy.

Expand Tweet

He's played 50 games this season and is averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Brown is the second-best player for the Celtics and he has helped Jayson Tatum lead the team to where they are now.

In addition to Brown's absence, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Al Horford, Drew Peterson, Jaden Springer and Xavier Tillman.

Tonight, the Celtics will have to rely on Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to carry most of the offensive load.

When will Jaylen Brown return?

There isn't a definite return date for Brown from his injury. But there is hope that he'll be able to make a return soon to put on a show for the fans. The 2016-17 All-Rookie will participate in the dunk contest and having him healthy will be a requirement for him to compete in the contest.

Brown will compete against Mac McClung, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jacob Toppin.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the All-Star break will allow the star to rest and allow his body to heal from playing 50 games in the first half of the season. The next regular season game for the Celtics will be on Feb. 22 against the Chicago Bulls. Fans expect Brown to be healthy at that time and play for the rest of the season.

Also read: Is Jaylen Brown in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024? Participation status explored

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!