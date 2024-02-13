Is Jaylen Brown in NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024? Participation status explored

Jaylen Brown was selected as an All-Star for the third time. He will be a part of the reserve, representing East in the All-Star Game on Feb. 18.

Brown is also one of the players participating in the NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest 2024. Earlier, there were rumors about Brown’s participation, but there was no clarity over his participation in the contest. However, later, it was confirmed.

The Boston Celtics star will be in action for the Slam Dunk Contest a day before the All-Star Game. The contest will be the final event on Feb. 17, preceded by Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu's 3-point challenge.

Brown will go against Mac McClung (G League's Osceola Magic), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat) and Jacob Toppin (New York Knicks), the other three participants of the contest.

Last season, McClung won the contest and left a big mark on the event.

Brown will be the fifth player from the Celtics franchise to participate in the slam dunk contest. Before him, Dee Brown, Greg Minor, Ricky Davis and Gerald Green participated in the contest. Green was the last player to participate in 2007.

Brown is also the first All-Star player to participate in the dunk contest while being an All-Star in the same year in six years. The last player to do so was Victor Oladipo in 2018.

Jaylen Brown says he is ready for his first slam dunk contest

With every season, the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest has been losing its charm and perhaps one of the reasons is the absence of star players in the contest.

There was a time when superstar players like Vince Carter, Michael Jordan, Dwight Howard and Zach LaVine used the night to torch the arena with their thunderous dunks.

Brown wants that era of superstar players participating in the dunk contest, which is one reason he is taking the first step. He wants to inspire star players to come and compete in the contest.

“I wish there were more top players/athletes to compete in the dunk contest,” Brown said (h/t Boston Herald). “I grew up watching that and that’s what I love. So hopefully that comes back around.”

Interestingly, Brown has never participated in a dunk contest in the NBA, high school, or college. When he was a rookie in 2017, he was invited to compete but declined. He declined it again in 2021, but this time, Brown is looking forward to embellishing his resume with another accolade.

Earlier, Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum, an All-Star starter, said he wanted to help Brown in the contest.

