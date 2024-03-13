Why is Jaylen Brown not playing tonight against Utah Jazz? Latest injury update for Celtics' All-Star (March 12)

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for Tuesday’s road matchup against the Utah Jazz. Per Celtics insider Marc D'Amico, he is dealing with a sacroiliac strain.

The sacroiliac joint connects the spine and pelvis, so the three-time All-Star’s injury is lower back related. Brown previously dealt with minor back injuries earlier this season. So, it could be a lingering injury.

The 27-year-old’s name has also popped up on the injury report due to minor shoulder, knee, ankle and adductor injuries. However, Tuesday’s absence marks just his sixth of the season.

Notably, the Celtics (50-14) entered Tuesday 8.5 games ahead of the second-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (42-23) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They also have a 5.0 game advantage over the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder (45-19). So, they can afford to rest their top players when necessary.

Additionally, Tuesday’s contest marks the second night of a road back-to-back, following Monday’s 121-99 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Brown suited up against the Blazers, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists on 44.8% shooting.

So, given its hectic schedule, Boston may be taking a precautionary approach.

Joining Brown on the sidelines is veteran big man Al Horford (toe), who has regularly sat out back-to-backs this season. Additionally, star center Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) is sitting out his third consecutive contest.

Replacing Brown and Porzingis in the Celtics’ starting lineup are sharpshooter Sam Hauser and reserve big man Luke Kornet.

How have the Celtics fared without Jaylen Brown this season?

Despite Jaylen Brown being widely considered the Celtics’ second-best player behind co-star Jayson Tatum, the team has fared well without him this season. Through five games with Brown sidelined, Boston boasts a perfect 5-0 record, including two wins by 40-plus points.

The Celtics are also 1-0 against the Jazz (28-36) after defeating them by 29 points (126-97) at home on Jan. 5. So, they may not need Brown to secure the season sweep against a team that appears to be entering a rebuilding phase.

Through 59 games, Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 50.0% shooting.

His next chance to suit up comes at home against the Phoenix Suns (38-27) on Thursday.

