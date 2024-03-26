Why is Jimmy Butler not playing tonight vs Warriors? Latest update on Heat 6x All-Star - March 26

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler won't be playing on Tuesday night as they match up against the Golden State Warriors. Butler is reportedly dealing with illness and was questionable on the injury report before the team confirmed that the star won't play.

The Heat are coming off a dominating 121-84 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Miami had an incredible performance on the defensive end and didn't allow the Cavs to gain momentum.

Butler finished with 15 points and six assists, but Bam Adebayo was the key to them winning the game. Adebayo had a 15-point, 16-rebound, five-steal performance. Aside from the All-Star duo, five other players scored in double digits.

Butler and Adebayo didn't play the entire game as the results were already given before the fourth quarter started.

For Tuesday night's matchup against the Warriors, Butler will miss his 22nd game of the season. He won't be qualified for any in-season awards as he's played less than 65 games.

Aside from Butler, Kevin Love (heel) and Duncan Robinson (back) are confirmed to miss the game. Heat's rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

For the Warriors, their rookie, Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) is the only player listed as out.

How has the Heat performed without Jimmy Butler?

Not having a healthy star isn't helpful, especially if the team is trying to secure a better spot in the standings. But the Heat have managed well without Jimmy Butler at times, going 13-8 this season.

In their last game against the Warriors, they didn't have their All-Star forward, but they still managed to get a win against the Western Conference team.

In their last game, they had Tyler Herro, who did most of the work on the offensive end. But they don't have Herro on Tuesday, which is why the Warriors could steal a win.

But stranger things have happened in the league, and someone from the Heat could step up big time. Just like in their previous game, Haywood Highsmith had 18 points off the bench and was a menace on the defensive end.

Still, not having Butler will limit their scoring options. Additionally, some of their better scorers aren't feeling well, which could make it a challenge for them to play the Warriors.

Butler has played 50 games, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

