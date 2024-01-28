Why is Joel Embiid not playing vs Denver Nuggets? Latest update on Philadelphia 76ers star (January 27, 2024)

Joel Embiid was ruled out for the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN gave a last-minute update for the game and said that Embiid was out for the night against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Embiid had a historic night against the San Antonio Spurs with 70 points on Monday and followed it with 31 points in a loss against the Indiana Pacers.

He was expected to play against the Nuggets, as he was not listed in the injury report. However, in the last-minute call, the 76ers decided to downgrade him due to his knee soreness.

Wojnarowski tweeted that the decision was made during Embiid’s warm-up routine.

“Embiid is out with left knee soreness, source says. Sixers training staff had concerns while watching Embiid during his warm-up routine and made the decision for him to sit out vs. Denver today."

The 76ers are playing without any of their star players. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris also missed the game.

Embiid is the front-runner in the MVP race this season. His chances of winning the second consecutive award are thinner, with him being out for the game.

He has missed 11 games this season. For him to win the award, he cannot miss more than 17 games.

How has Joel Embiid performed against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Anytime Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid go against each other, it is perhaps the most hyped-up game on the night.

Embiid and Jokic are two of the big men in the NBA who have reached the level of superstardom along with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here is how these two stars have performed against each other so far in their career.

Both players have faced each other eight times in their career. Embiid has an upper edge over Jokic. He has won six of those eight games against Jokic and the Nuggets.

Embiid scored 27.6 ppg, while Jokic has 22.3 ppg. Embiid has recorded 11.3 rpg, Jokic has 10.1. However, when it comes to assists number, Jokic has a clear edge with 6.9 apg against Embiid’s 4.4 apg.

The first time Embiid met Jokic was in the 2016-17 season when the 76ers defeated the Nuggets by 122-124. However, the Serbian star had a slightly better offensive game than Embiid, scoring 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists against Embiid’s 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. Last time Embiid met the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, he put up 41 points in a 126-121 win on Jan. 17.

Both players have never met in a postseason since they belong to different conferences. If Embiid and Jokic meet in the NBA Finals, it will be finals for ages to remember, having seen two of the best big men going against each other.

