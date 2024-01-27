Top 5 teams affected by incorrect calls in NBA 2023-24 season so far

NBA games are extremely fast, with a lot of moving pieces as all 10 players play up and down the court. Three referees are tasked with keeping up and ensuring that the rules are being followed. The referees are well-versed in the rules of the game but due to the game's fast-paced nature, errors can be expected.

Missed calls are one of the biggest sources of frustration for fans, players, and even the coaches, especially in tight games. To help ensure that the fans and the teams know if the right calls have been made, the NBA has instituted the Last Two-Minute Report or "L2M." A report that monitors the last two minutes of the final quarter or overtime period.

Thanks to the L2M, fans know when a referee makes an incorrect call in the final minutes of a game. Here are the five teams that have been most affected by incorrect calls, as per the NBA's L2M report.

5 teams affected by incorrect calls so far in the 2023–24 NBA season

#1 Denver Nuggets benefited from 11 incorrect calls

As expected, the defending NBA champions are currently among the best teams in the league. They are 31-15 and are in a comfortable position heading into the second half of the season.

However, one can't help but question how many of their wins could have gone differently, given that 11 incorrect calls have gone their way this year. However, it is unlikely that these 11 calls will change where the Denver Nuggets stand by much.

#2 New Orleans Pelicans have been hurt by 10 incorrect calls

The New Orleans Pelicans are placed seventh in the Western Conference with a 26-19 record and at the moment, it is hard to decide if they are going to be a serious threat or if they are going to have another disappointing season.

However, a Pelicans fan might wonder if the team would be in a better position right now if there weren't 10 incorrect calls that ended up benefiting their opponents in clutch situations.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers have been hurt by eight incorrect calls

The Philadelphia 76ers are enjoying what can only be considered one of the most legendary scoring runs ever by a player as Joel Embiid continues to pour on points game after game. Embiid is making a solid case for his second MVP award, and the club remains a top contender despite the wrong calls made against them.

According to the NBA L2M, the 76ers have been on the wrong end of eight incorrect calls made by the officials. Despite that, they still stand strong in the East with a 29-14 record.

#4 Sacramento Kings have benefited from 7 incorrect calls

The Sacramento Kings are enjoying an incredible resurgence after finally ending the longest playoff drought in NBA history last season. Unless something disastrous happens, it looks like they'll secure another playoff berth.

One of the reasons they are in the position they are in now is because of how clutch De'Aaron Fox is. He always steps up his game in crucial moments but it appears that they may have also been helped by some officiating errors. As it stands, the Kings have benefited from seven calls that have gone their way in the final two minutes of a game.

However, this should not take away from Fox's talents, as he has already proven that he can lead his team in clutch moments.

#5 Boston Celtics have been hurt by six incorrect calls

The Boston Celtics have already been considered one of the most complete teams in terms of talent for the past few years and somehow, they were still able to come up with a better roster this season.

They are once again leading not only the Eastern Conference but the entire NBA with their 35-10 record. This is even more impressive because they have been on the receiving end of six incorrect calls, as per the NBA L2M report.

