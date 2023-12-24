Why is Joel Embiid out vs Miami Heat on Christmas Day? Injury details for reigning MVP examined.

Joel Embiid has been ruled out for the Philadelphia 76ers' Christmas Day game when they visit the Miami Heat. The reigning MVP is dealing with an ankle sprain, which he sustained against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid hasn't traveled with the team to Miami. Instead, he will remain in Philadelphia and continue to receive treatment on his ankle as he looks to make a quick return.

"Embiid did not travel to Miami and will miss Monday's Christmas Day game vs. Heat, source says," Charania tweeted. "He is undergoing daily treatment and his status is undetermined for Wednesday in Orlando."

Embiid's absence will be a significant blow for the Sixers (20-8) as they face Miami (17-12), the defending Eastern Conference champion. It will also be a blow to the NBA, which looks to put its top stars in action on Christmas Day.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse will need to figure out a rotation that will allow his team to remain competitive without its star player. Embiid has been on fire throughout December, averaging 40.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 60.6%, including 42.3% from 3-point range.

Without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey will step into a bigger role

Tyrese Maxey has been a genuine breakout star this season. His performances have gone to another level since being trusted to fill the void left by James Harden. With Joel Embiid ruled out of the game against the Miami Heat, Maxey will likely step into a featured role within the Sixers offense.

As such, expect Nick Nurse to encourage his team to make use of Maxey's speed, playmaking and shot-making ability. Paul Reed will likely be the big man tasked with filling in for the injured MVP, which could allow the Sixers to up their pace and look to get into early offensive actions on every possession.

Maxey has played in 27 games, averaging 26.4 ppg and 6.8 apg, shooting 46.8%, including 40.0% from 3-point range. He will likely lean on Tobias Harris and Nicolas Batum as his two primary outlets when forcing defensive collapses and looking for options on the kick-out.

On defense, Maxey has all the physical tools to be a serious threat to opposing ball handlers and wings. Still, the Sixers will need to put their budding star into positions to be successful. The Miami Heat are known for their defensive versatility and will look to shut down Maxey's offense early and often.

Losing Embiid will be a big blow to the Sixers. Yet, it will allow Maxey to grow as he tastes what it's like to lead a team against a genuine contender in one of the league's biggest days in the NBA calendar.