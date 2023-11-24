Why are Josh Giddey and Karl Malone being compared by NBA fans? Looking at similarities in accusations

Josh Giddey is the most discussed star in the NBA right now, and it's all for the wrong reasons. Reports over the past few days suggest that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard-forward has allegedly been in an "inappropriate relationship" with a minor. Many were shocked to find out the situation the current NBA player is in.

Reports suggest that Giddey is in an alleged relationship with Liv Cook, a 15-year-old high school student. Since online posts showing the two hanging out together popped up Wednesday night, fans have pointed out that one image of the two had an improper caption. The league is investigating Giddey, and fans are curious about what will happen next.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news Friday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having inappropriate relationship with a minor that have emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said."

Expand Tweet

Through all this, Giddey has been compared to Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone. Unexpectedly, the two are different in play styles, accomplishments and potential. However, the fans are alleging the two players are similar in one thing only.

Back when Malone was attending Louisiana Tech University, he reportedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl. At that time, he was 20, and it still didn't look good. The child grew up without the NBA Hall of Fame power forward as his father figure, which stained Malone's legacy.

Most fans often bring it up online, which happens way too frequently. In February 2023, he addressed his “pedophilia past” and how it has affected his life.

"As players, we hear what’s written about us or said about us," Malone said. "I’m not discussing any of that backlash. I don’t care. That’s my life, that’s my personal life, and I’ll deal with that like I’ve had to deal with everything. So, whatever."

Expand Tweet

There haven't been any reports that Giddy has impregnated the high school student, but many fans think it's still not something the league should be tolerating.

Also read: "What is the NBA coming to?": Josh Giddey alleged video with minor sparks disbelief online

How has Josh Giddey performed this season?

The Thunder has made it to an 11-4 record this season. Many are waiting for their return to the postseason, and 2023-24 could be the year they make a full comeback. OKC has made an impact this season thanks to Josh Giddey, who's been a reliable player for the team.

Giddey is fourth in the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points. Scoring isn't his best asset, but that has given the Thunder enough help they need. His passing has given OKC another edge on the offensive end against other teams.

If the investigation concludes with the league deciding to punish Giddey, it will be a massive loss for the Thunder.

Also read: Watch: Rumored video of Liv Cook confirming to date Josh Giddey goes viral after OKC Thunder guard's recent scandal