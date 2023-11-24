Things aren't going well for Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder, as his alleged girlfriend, who's a junior in high school, admitted to dating him. The NBA community was stunned when they found out about the alleged news regarding Giddey's dating life, and this new development may be adding to his problems.

A rumored video of Liv Cook, Giddey's alleged girlfriend, admitting to dating the NBA star has surfaced. Giddey has not formally addressed it yet, and many are waiting for him to do so. The girl in the video acknowledged dating the OKC's guard while at a party and seemed excited about it.

"Hey guys! I'm dating Josh, we don't have to talk about it," the school student said.

The duo made headlines after an Instagram account posted a series of photos and videos showing how they're intimately in a relationship. Users on X brought it to the fans' attention, and they've expressed their disappointment in Giddey and his actions off the court.

The league hasn't released a statement on what they'll do with the current situation. Since Cook is in high school, the league could take a more cautious approach to dealing with this.

Will Josh Giddey continue to play for OKC Thunder after the controversy?

Many were disappointed with Josh Giddey's off-court actions. After the news went viral, an account on X posted that the Thunder had released the young guard from their roster. However, the account that posted it was Buttcrack Sports, a parody account whose information may not be true.

Giddey hasn't been released from the team, and the organization hasn't addressed it yet. The league also hasn't conducted its investigation regarding the controversy.

It appears like the young Thunder player will be permitted to continue playing in the league. However, he could be barred from playing for an extended period of time if the investigation finds him guilty on any level. Another possibility is that OKC will release him. When Josh Primo's incident with flashing a team official was revealed, the San Antonio Spurs used that approach.

Giddey has been having a blast this season as the Thunder's primary floor general. He's been making an impact offensively, and his team has been appreciative of what he's done so far. OKC has the second-best record in the West right now, and the Australian guard has done so much to lead the team to where they are.

It remains to be seen if the league will investigate the current situation and suspend him.

