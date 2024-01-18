Why is Josh Hart not playing tonight against Wizards? Latest injury update for Knicks star (January 18, 2024)

The New York Knicks will be without Josh Hart when they face the Washington Wizards tonight. Hart has been added to the injury list and is not available to play. The Knicks forward has been healthy since the start of the season and has not missed a game, but his record could be stained tonight.

The former Villanova guard played New York's previous game against the Houston Rockets. He played 29 minutes and had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds. It marked his fourth double-double of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Hart injury update: Will he play tonight against Washington Wizards?

The New York Knicks have listed Josh Hart as out due to a patellar tendinopathy in his left knee. Hart has played 41 games for the Knicks this season and has not missed any games.

Expand Tweet

New York's star point guard, Jalen Brunson, was also on the injury list. Luckily for fans, Brunson isn't on the list anymore. However, not having Hart tonight will be a struggle for the team as he works hard to fight for rebounds on a nightly basis. The forward is averaging 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. However, he isn't making the best shots from deep, only making 31% of his attempts.

Also read: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart pile on Cowboys' NFL playoffs misery with comical reactions

What happened to Josh Hart?

Hart is dealing with a knee injury, a patellar tendinopathy, to be specific. According to the forward, he has been bothered by it since earlier in the season, but it only got worse this time.

"It started earlier this year," Hart said. "At the end of the day, I just gotta play better regardless of stuff that I can't control."

Expand Tweet

Even though it started early on, Hart had been playing as if he wasn't dealing with hardships with his knee. He's been mostly healthy for the Knicks and is one of the most reliable players on the roster. The organization hasn't released a statement regarding his return, but many are hopeful that he'll be back soon.

With Hart at the helm, the New York team has reached the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 24-17 record. After their game against the Wizards, the Knicks will play against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, January 20.

How to watch Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks?

Fans will be able to watch the game between the Wizards vs the Knicks at 7:30 pm EST on NBA League Pass. For local TV coverage, fans will have to tune in to MSG and MNMT2 to watch the game.

The Wizards are looking to get a win after a 129-117 loss against the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks, on the other hand, are looking forward to getting another win after their impressive 109-94 win against the Houston Rockets.

Also read: "Commanders, holla at me": Josh Hart comes up with Tweet of the Year already, mocks his wayward pass

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!