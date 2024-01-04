"Commanders, holla at me": Josh Hart comes up with Tweet of the Year already, mocks his wayward pass

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart made light of what was an embarrassing moment for him in their game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at home. The play involved an errant pass he threw early in the contest that went to the stands.

As he was bringing down the ball with a little over four minutes left in the opening quarter, the eight-year veteran attempted to make a pass but second-guessed at the last second, sending the ball wayward out of bounds. The play elicited shock reactions from teammates Isaiah Hartenstein and Jalen Brunson.

Check out the play below:

Following the game, Hart took to X (formerly Twitter) to roast himself about the play, posting a meme of the pass on a football field and passing it off as his audition for NFL team Washington Commanders.

Josh Hart wrote:

“Yo @Commanders holla at me”

The play turned out to be a blip for the Knicks as they went on to defeat the Bulls, 116-110, for their second straight victory that improved them to a 19-15 record for the season.

New York outscored the Bulls, 32-23, in the third quarter to turn a one-point deficit, 55-54, at the half to an eight-point cushion, 86-78, heading into the fourth.

The Knicks built on it in the final frame as they went on to secure the win.

Julius Randle and Brunson led the way for New York in the win, finishing with 35 and 31 points, respectively. Hartenstein had a double-double of 10 points and 20 rebounds

Meanwhile, Josh Hart had three points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Next for the Knicks is a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Knicks on signing Josh Hart to a contract extension

Villanova product Josh Hart joined the New York Knicks midway last season from the Portland Trail Blazers and immediately made an impact on both ends of the court, prompting the team to re-sign him to a four-year, $81-million contract extension in the offseason.

In the 25 games he played for the Knicks last season, Hart averaged 10.2 points on a solid 58.6% shooting from the field and 51.9% from three, to go along with seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals.

He proved to be a viable piece in the rotation, helping the team advance to the second round of the playoffs.

In signing Hart to the extension, Knicks president Leon Rose took note of the value he presents to the team moving forward, saying:

"Josh's immediate impact on our team last season -- both on and off the court -- cannot be understated, and we are thrilled to announce he has signed an extension. The leadership and competitiveness Josh brings fits perfectly with the culture we are building.”

Hart was drafted 30th overall in the first round by the LA Lakers in the 2017 NBA draft. He spent two years there before splitting time between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Trail Blazers in the next five years,

In the ongoing campaign, he has been good for 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 28.4 minutes.