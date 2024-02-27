Why is Karl-Anthony Towns not playing tonight? Latest update as Timberwolves star misses game vs Spurs (February 27)

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns will miss tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. According to sources, Towns is out for personal reasons, and its details have been kept confidential. This will only be his second absence this season, as he's been available for most of their campaign.

Towns has played 56 games this season, making himself available after missing a significant amount of time last season due to injury. The All-Star big man has been consistently healthy, which has resulted in him becoming part of the Western Conference All-Stars this season.

The former Kentucky standout is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists. Towns is shooting lights out from beyond the arc, making 43% of his shots. He's made sacrifices in his game to be able to play with Anthony Edwards, who has been phenomenal for the Wolves.

The success of the Wolves can also be credited to how Towns has played this season. He's matured and has developed an excellent chemistry with Edwards in their bid to be the top team in the West.

How have the Wolves fared without Karl-Anthony Towns?

Towns only missed one game so far this season. The absence was against the Sacramento Kings, which led to them winning the game. The Wolves have matured in their approach to games, which has been an advantage.

Thanks to Anthony Edwards, the Wolves have been the best team in the West for quite some time. Edwards is averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Who will replace Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineup?

Replacing Towns will be big man, Naz Reid. The 24-year-old big man has been dependable this season. Reid has improved his game, averaging 12.1 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench. The backup big man is the team's sparkplug and has repeatedly stepped up his game.

Reid can also lure the defense outside the three-point arc, as he's a 40% shooter from beyond the arc. Tonight's game will be his first start this season.

Where to watch Wolves vs. Spurs?

The Wolves and the Spurs game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fans can watch the game on local channels such as Bally Sports North and Bally Sports SW-SA. The game won't be aired nationally, but viewers can also stream the game.

The NBA League Pass will feature the game, and it will also be available on the radio. SiriusXM, Wolves App, iHeart Radio, and WOAI/KXTN are the radio channels fans need to tune in to.

