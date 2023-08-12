Why Kobe Bryant changed from 8 to 24 thanks to Shaquille O’Neal, a court case and obscene rap lyrics

Kobe Bryant made both of his jersey numbers 8 and 24 memorable for basketball fans, and the LA Lakers retired both numbers. The story behind the jersey number change was Kobe wanting a fresh start, while some think there is a deeper reason.

Bryant had a dark incident in Colorado in 2003 as he was charged with sexual assault that tarnished his reputation. His court case involving another woman hit the news and it left a bad taste for the young budding NBA star.

Years later, Bryant was the face of Nike and the brand wanted to make a big push promoting Kobe's shoe line. At this point, Shaquille O'Neal was playing in Miami and contending for an NBA title, while Bryant was struggling to be the Lakers leader.

Rapper Juelz Santana also released a new album "What The Game's Been Missing" and it has some verses from the single "Murda, Murda" that included the lyrics below:

"Get it together, now now get my papes right; Come through late night, I know what it tastes like (what's that?); Some good coke, dawg, go get your face pipe; Put on my Laker jersey, then I go r*** white (Number 8)."

Along with the controversy, the album went platinum, while Kobe changed his number the following summer. He then told the media that a fresh start was needed.

"Physical attributes aren't there the way they used to be, but the maturity level is greater," Bryant said in a report by Rob Goldberg of Bleacher Report. "Marriage, kids. Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve."

Kevin Garnett thinks Kobe Bryant changed his number to 24 to go above Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant has been known as the closest player we have to Michael Jordan. Both premier NBA legends shared a bond as Jordan revealed in his eulogy speech for Bryant. But before Bryant made a name for himself, he always wanted to chase Jordan's achievements.

Kevin Garnett believes that there was no sense for Kobe Bryant to change his number. Garnett assumed that Bryant changed his number to 24 to rise above number 23:

"People don't even know [what] the 24 stands for. People don't even understand that that was a sign to everybody that he was a step above 23 [Michael Jordan's jersey number], if y'all even got that.

"That's why he went 24, that was a shot at Mike, straight up, like, I'm better than you. It really stood on it. And if you look at every goal or every record that Mike Jordan has had, Kobe chased it."

Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant faced each other twice in the NBA Finals in the heated Lakers-Celtics rivalry. The two split the meetings with Garnett, taking the 2008 championship, while Bryant had the last laugh in 2009.

