Why is Kristaps Porzingis out vs Dallas Mavericks? Celtics forward's injury-enforced absence explained

Kristaps Porzingis has become one of the most crucial pieces in the Boston Celtics’ 2023-24 season success. However, he will reportedly miss tonight’s game against his former team Dallas Mavericks.

According to the latest updates, Porzingis won’t accompany the team when facing the Mavs at the American Airlines Center. Porzingis is dealing with right knee inflammation and is reported “out” in the team’s injury report.

Kristaps Porzingis injury update: Will he play tonight against the Dallas Mavericks?

Kristaps Porzingis will not be available for Monday night’s game against the Mavericks. He is out with right knee inflammation.

Apart from Porzingis, Jrue Holiday is also doubtful for the game. Holiday has been dealing with an elbow sprain since December and was out against the Houston Rockets in their last game.

So far, Porzingis has played 32 games this season. He is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

When will Kristaps Porzingis return?

Porzingis played on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. He shot 11 of 21 shots from the field and six of all shots from beyond the arc.

There has been no further update on the gravity of his injury. Once he is re-evaluated, the team will put a timeline for his return.

Porzingis could have faced his former team for the first time in Celtics uniform on Monday. So far, he has played five games against the Dallas Mavericks since the New York Knicks drafted him in the 2015 NBA draft. In those five games, “The Unicorn” averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The game between the Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast on Bally Sports Dallas TV at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game live on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass through a subscription.

The Celtics have the best record in the league, with 33 wins and 10 losses. They have won 7 of their last 10 games.

After a disappointing last season, the Mavs have picked up their pace and secured the sixth spot in the Western Conference with a 24-18 record.

This is the first time the Celtics face the Mavs in the 2023-24 season. The last time they met each other was on Jan. 5, 2023, and the Celtics won by 124-95.

