Why is Kyrie Irving not playing tonight against Suns? Latest injury update for Mavericks' All-Star - January 24, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Kyrie Irving on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. Irving was initially listed as questionable due to a thumb injury before being downgraded to out an hour before tip-off. Irving reportedly suffered the injury on Monday in the loss to the Boston Celtics.

According to the latest Mavericks injury report, Irving is one of two players out for the game tonight at the American Airlines Center. He's joined on the sidelines by Dwight Powell, who was diagnosed with a left eye corneal abrasion and will miss his second straight game.

Luka Doncic, Seth Curry and Dante Exum were also listed as questionable earlier in the day, but all three have been cleared to play. Doncic will have to carry the offense again in the absence of Irving, while Exum could receive more minutes because of it.

What happened to Kyrie Irving?

According to Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com, Kyrie Irving suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Dallas Mavericks' 119-110 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Monday. He played through the injury and finished with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Irving played 36 minutes despite the injury and went 9-for-20 from the field. He told reporters after the game that he injured his thumb while trying to swipe the ball from Jayson Tatum in the first play of the game. He was wearing a brace on his hand leaving the arena.

"First play of the game, I went to swipe down at JT," Irving said. "Just like the other game, when I'm getting tackled out there by 'Bron, like unexpected injuries in the first few minutes of the game. My aggression is a little bit lower than what I want it to. When things happen like that, personally, you got to get out of your own way."

When will Kyrie Irving return?

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Kyrie Irving underwent X-rays after the game and the results were negative. Irving even told reporters that he's likely not missing any game time due to the injury. Nevertheless, he was diagnosed with a sprained right thumb.

Irving was initially listed as questionable before the game and was not at his usual shootaround routine. Something changed tonight as he was ruled out against the Phoenix Suns. It might have just been a precautionary measure by the Dallas Mavericks. His next chance for a return is on Jan. 26 against the Atlanta Hawks.

