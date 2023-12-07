Why are LA Lakers not wearing black jerseys against New Orleans Pelicans? Exploring NBA's decision

The LA Lakers have experienced immense success while wearing their black alternative “City Edition” jerseys during their NBA In-Season Tournament run. However, they will not be permitted to sport the uniforms again during their semifinal matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Per ESPN, the NBA prohibited the black jerseys over concerns about how they would contrast with the customized semifinal court in Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena. So, the Lakers will instead wear their gold “Icon” jerseys, while the Pelicans will sport their white “Association” uniforms to better complement the court.

The Lakers are 3-0 in the tournament while donning their black uniforms, including their 106-103 quarterfinal win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LA’s players are reportedly fans of the attire and were hoping to continue wearing it.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, one anonymous Lakers player described the ruling as “a**.” However, it doesn’t appear that players will have any say in the decision.

LeBron James, Lakers highly motivated ahead of NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals

The Lakers have been locked in throughout the NBA In-Season Tournament and it doesn’t appear that will change regardless of their jerseys. Following their quarterfinal victory over the Suns, Lakers superstar forward LeBron James touched on LA’s motivation stemming from the team’s extremely competitive nature.

“You’ve got some of the most alpha male competitors in the world, and if you give us an opportunity to play for something meaningful or an incentive, then you get what you’re getting,” James said.

“The In-Season Tournament is what it is, and we have an opportunity to play on a big stage, be on national television, represent our families, our communities, where we come from.”

The four-time MVP led LA with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and two 3-pointers on 48.0% shooting against Phoenix.

Following the win, LA is 5-0 in tournament play, including a perfect 4-0 record in group play in Western Conference Group A. The first-seeded Lakers will look to remain undefeated during Thursday’s semifinal matchup against New Orleans.

