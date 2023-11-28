LaMelo Ball injury update: Hornets star guard's ankle sprain could result in #1 draft pick missing several games for Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball for a period of time, including tonight's game against the New York Knicks, which will be the last of the group games for the In-Season Tournament. This will be Ball's first time to miss games this season as he's been consistently healthy at the start.

Ball was carried off the court during the latter part of the second quarter after landing awkwardly while attempting a layup against the Orlando Magic. He didn't return to the game and was immediately examined by the team's medical staff.

New developments have shown that the former top pick will miss an extended period of time for the Hornets. Shams Charania of The Atletic shared that Ball has suffered a serious sprain in his right ankle. Charlotte is cautiously approaching the star's road to recovery to prevent it from getting damaged.

"Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has suffered a serious sprain in his right ankle and is likely to miss extended time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tests show Ball avoided a fracture in the ankle, which required surgery last season, and a cautious approach is expected." Charania reported.

According to Charania, Ball is currently in a walking boot and has crutches to help him assist in walking. The 6-foot-7 point guard is having a great season leading the Hornets. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.2 assists this season, but that hasn't helped improve the team's standings.

Sports medicine doctor breaks down LaMelo Ball's injury

Dr. Brian Sutterer, a sports medicine expert, delves into the nature of Ball's recent ankle injury. Despite Ball's history of dealing with injuries since his rookie season, the doctor points out the unusual nature of this particular incident. Dr. Sutterer helped his viewers understand what happened to Ball's ankle.

"If we keep an eye on LaMelo's foot or ankle, we're kinda looking down here in this area." Dr. Sutterer said. "There really doesn't seem to be, at least in this view, any awkward twist or awkward inversion... there's not like a twist, there's not really any significant roll or inversion like we typically see with an ankle sprain.

"LaMelo's just had some unusual injuries. He had that ankle fracture where it looked like nothing significant, whatsoever happened and then we found out he had broken his ankle. So there could be another unusual component with his history here."

Concerns among fans are growing, raising questions about the team's performance in his absence. The absence of LaMelo Ball will pose a significant challenge for the Hornets as they aim to get back to the win column.

