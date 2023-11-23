“What else I’m f**king with?”: LaMelo Ball lists Thanksgiving favorites and includes dessert after 34-13-8 night

The Charlotte Hornets were able to go to Thanksgiving night with a three-point victory over the Washington Wizards, 117-114, with LaMelo Ball leading the charge. It is the team's second win in a row after beating the Boston Celtics in overtime.

In a celebratory mood after tallying monster numbers of 34 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and six 3-pointers, LaMelo Ball approached the post-game interview already looking forward to having his Thanksgiving dinner:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, I got the chicken, the turkey, ham, s**t, what else I'm f**kin' with? Hmm, yeah that's about it ... oh, peach cobbler," said Ball once asked what he will be eating for Thanksgiving.

The Charlotte Hornets improved their record to 5-9 and this was a good bounce back after losing six of their last seven games.

Even with the sexy stats, Ball would need to improve on his shooting as he registered 13-of-31 from the field to get his 34 points.

The Charlotte Hornets will be going on a three-game road trip to test their momentum against the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets starting Nov. 26 to 30.

Miles Bridges gives LaMelo Ball some praise after beating the Washington Wizards

As the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards, Miles Bridges looked back on how LaMelo Ball took a leap in his level of play in the past four games where he scored more than 34 points at least:

“He’s just playing at an unbelievable level. He’s made the leap into a superstar," said Bridges in the post-game interview. "All the NBA teams are obviously surprised 'coz he's a winner. He's showing it on the court, and I'm happy for him."

Expand Tweet

Bridges, who is also making a comeback this season after a series of off-court issues, has been a huge factor for the Hornets. In three games prior to the Wizards matchup, he was averaging 16.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Helping LaMelo Ball seal this win against the Wizards, he had his best game so far this season with 33 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

The team also got some boost from rookie Brandon Miller who came off the bench with 15 points while Byrce McGowens chipped in with 13.

Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma flirted with a triple-double doing 28 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the loss. Jordan Poole tallied 24 points but needed 21 shots to get to that mark.