Why is Mackenzie Mgbako under arrest? Looking at Indiana Hoosiers forward facing legal troubles in Bloomington

Mackenzie Mgbako, a freshman forward for the Indiana Hoosiers, was charged with criminal trespassing and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors, at 3:16 a.m. Sunday in Bloomington, Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Mgbako was released after posting bond.

A consensus five-star recruit who received offers from schools such as Memphis, Kentucky and Duke chose Indiana after committing to Duke.

What led to Mackenzie Mgbako's arrest?

According to the Indianapolis Star, Mackenzie Mgbako was refused service at a Taco Bell drive-thru. He allegedly treated the employees rudely and refused to leave, leading to police being called.

The responding officers, who arrived at 2:15 a.m., asked him to leave the drive-thru lane, after which he moved his vehicle to the parking area. He was then allegedly told to leave the premises, but he refused.

According to the report, Mgbako looked like he was about to leave at some point but suddenly reversed and parked on the restaurant's premises again. The police asked him to leave for 15 minutes, but his refusal to do so led to the trespassing charge.

After being told that he was under arrest, Mackenzie Mgbako refused to leave his vehicle. The police had to break the passenger side window of the vehicle so they could unlock the door. He had to be forcibly removed and was then taken to the Monroe County Jail. He posted bond at 5:25 a.m., according to the story.

A spokesman for Indiana University said that the school was aware of the situation and is gathering facts. The spokesperson also said that IU will "take further action as the evolving situation warrants."

Looking at Mackenzie Mgbako's stats in high school

Mgbako's scoring ability made him a five-star recruit. He first played for Gill St. Bernard's School in New Jersey. During his junior year, he averaged a double-double with 19.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

For his senior year, he transferred to Roselle Catholic High School, where he scored 16.3 ppg and grabbbed 9.2 rpg.

He was selected to play at the 2023 McDonald's All-American Game in March. Additionally, he took part in the Jordan Brand Classic and the Nike Hoop Summit for 2023.

