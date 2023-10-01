Why is Malcolm Brogdon called 'The President'? Exploring former Celtics 6th man's hilarious nickname origin

Malcolm Brogdon was a part of the recent trade between the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics, which sent veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to Boston. While the former NBA sixth man of the year is set to go to Oregon, we explore why he earned the nickname, "The President."

While playing for the Bucks, he was already known as "Mr. President." In an interview with The Starters, he shared how he got his nickname.

"You know in college, I think people used that nickname a little bit and then when I got to the NBA it really started in the draft combine interviews that I have with teams. After those interviews that I have with teams-- the teams would start calling me 'Mr. President, you have my vote in 2020' and stuff like that.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That name sorta stuck. People talk about how I speak, how I look and I kinda dressed when the former president Barack Obama was still president."

Brogdon, who was compared with President Barack Obama, was selected 36th in the 2016 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award after averaging 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Malcolm Brogdon and his new role with the Portland Trail Blazers

After being traded for Jrue Holiday along with other pieces, Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play off the bench behind rookie Scoot Henderson if the Trail Blazers keep him.

This is a role that Brogdon is used to. He could mentor the young Henderson as well. In his best statistical year with the Indiana Pacers back in the 2022-21 NBA season, Brogdon averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

In his only season with the Boston Celtics, Brogdon came off the bench and logged in an average of 26.0 minutes a game. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Along with Malcolm Brogdon, the Portland Trail Blazers will also get Robert Williams and two future picks.

Expand Tweet