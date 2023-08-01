Why was Mark Jackson fired? Exploring possible reasons for ESPN's sudden dismissal of broadcaster

It looks like ESPN is not done laying off talents and Mark Jackson is the latest to join the deep pool of sports analysts that the network released.

In a statement released by Jackson, he admitted that the news was shocking for but remained grateful for the opportunity. He wrote on social media:

"This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN. Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be part of the organization for the past 15+ years."

Mark Jackson was viewed as part of a pairing alongside Jeff Van Gundy. His subsequent firing a few days after Van Gundy's deparature shouldn't come as a surprise.

But with what happened, there seems to be a big plan up ahead for ESPN on why it released Jackson and it will involve a veteran sportscaster and former NBA coach.

According to the New York Post, Mike Breen won't be alone at the broadcast table for long. Two more talents are coming in to replace the tandem of Van Gundy and Jackson.

The first is Doc Rivers, who just came off another disappointing playoff run with the Philadelphia 76ers losing to the Boston Celtics. Rivers was the subject of criticism for having a history of blowing 3-1 leads.

The second talent to join Green and Rivers will be veteran basketball analyst Doris Burke. This is perceived to be a gender diversity move by ESPN.

All these moves are not yet confirmed and the network declined to comment on this matter, according to the New York Post.

With Rivers now reportedly working on the broadcast table, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson are expected to be candidates for coaching jobs in the NBA or in college.

Mark Jackson was supposed to be retained by ESPN

After Jeff Van Gundy was let go by ESPN, reportedly, the original plan was to still have Mark Jackson as part of the broadcast crew, but be a part of the 'second team' along with Mark Jones.

The plan was botched with the recent firing of Jackson, as the network would prefer the likes of JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson to call more games moving forward.

WATCH: Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy reflects on their friendship on Jimmy Kimmel Live

