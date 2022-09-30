"Why can't the media interview them postgame too?" - Trae Young thinks that officials should answer questions about the biggest calls after a game

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks believes that NBA officials should answer questions after the game just like players. Young wants referees to explain the biggest calls of games. NBA officials received a lot of criticism from players, coaches and fans last season for their inconsistencies and questionable calls.

Young took to Twitter to suggest having a postgame news conference for officials. The Hawks guard is curious as to why the media doesn't interview referees after making blunders that may or may not affect the game. Young wants accountability from all parties involved.

"Question I was thinking," Young wrote on Twitter. "A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda 'judgemental' calls. Why can't the media interview them postgame too? Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game."

Trae Young @TheTraeYoung

A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?

Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. Question I was thinking🤔A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.?Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought Question I was thinking🤔 A lot of different, new rules to the game that are kinda “judgemental” calls, why can’t the media interview them postgame too?.? Maybe discuss some of there biggest calls that may or may have not changed the outcome of that game. #JustAThought

Trae Young was very critical of referees last season, especially in the playoffs. After losing Game 2 to the Miami Heat in last season's first-round matchup, Young criticized the referees for their inconsistencies.

The Heat were playing physical basketball, but the Hawks shot a total of just 14 free throws in that game. Meanwhile, Miami had a total of 29 attempts from the charity stripe.

"We felt like we let one slip away," Young said. "But if the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are. And not call fouls, it's gonna be hard to really do anything anyways."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Trae Young calls out officials for letting the Heat play over-physical

"Obviously, we felt like we let one slip away, but if the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are & not call fouls, it's gonna be be hard to really do anything anyways."Trae Young calls out officials for letting the Heat play over-physical "Obviously, we felt like we let one slip away, but if the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are & not call fouls, it's gonna be be hard to really do anything anyways."Trae Young calls out officials for letting the Heat play over-physical 👀https://t.co/jvKCYXkr6o

Trae Young had several incidents with referees last season

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young had several incidents with NBA officials last season. Young received a total of 14 technical fouls and was fined $35,000. At the start of last season, he was fined $15,000 for making contact with a referee in a game against the Washington Wizards.

Referee Kevin Scott appeared to mock Young in their loss against the Phoenix Suns in November. The NBA investigated the incident and found out that Scott was not calling Young a crybaby. The referee simply made the gesture to answer the Atlanta Hawks bench on why he gave Young a technical foul.

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard



(h/t Referee Kevin Scott making crybaby eyes to someone in the direction of the Hawks' bench. I'm howling.(h/t @Grant_Shirley4 Referee Kevin Scott making crybaby eyes to someone in the direction of the Hawks' bench. I'm howling.(h/t @Grant_Shirley4) https://t.co/nsfFscDMQi NBA spokesman Tim Frank: “Trae Young was issued a technical foul for taunting the referees with a two-handed gesture indicating a need for glasses. … Kevin Scott was asked by the Hawks' bench why he issued the technical foul. In response, Scott quickly imitated Young’s gesture.” twitter.com/KLChouinard/st… NBA spokesman Tim Frank: “Trae Young was issued a technical foul for taunting the referees with a two-handed gesture indicating a need for glasses. … Kevin Scott was asked by the Hawks' bench why he issued the technical foul. In response, Scott quickly imitated Young’s gesture.” twitter.com/KLChouinard/st…

Young was then fined $20,000 in February for directing inappropriate language toward an official. Toward the end of the regular season, he got into an argument with referee Matt Boland. It appeared that Young asked Boland if he had any problems with him. The 24-year-old guard explained his exchange with Boland after the game.

"I'm starting to get better with talking with some of these refs," Young said. "Some of these guys get too personal. ... I think it was a personal moment there, and it needed to be addressed."

Caleb Johnson @ATLjohnson18

“I think it was a personal moment there and it needed to be addressed” Micah Neal @micahtyn Trae Young to Referee Matt Boland



“You got a problem with me? … Watch how he talk to me…” Trae Young to Referee Matt Boland“You got a problem with me? … Watch how he talk to me…” https://t.co/mgFSNJf1KL Trae Young’s explanation for a run in he had tonight with referee Matt Boland,“I think it was a personal moment there and it needed to be addressed” twitter.com/micahtyn/statu… Trae Young’s explanation for a run in he had tonight with referee Matt Boland,“I think it was a personal moment there and it needed to be addressed” twitter.com/micahtyn/statu… https://t.co/QLJC7RyMEv

The NBA has started looking into ways on how to make referees accountable. Last Two Minute, or L2M, Reports have been implemented since the 2017-18 season. Coaches can challenge calls during the game, and the replay center can overturn some calls.

Poll : 0 votes