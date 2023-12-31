Why is NBA considering fine for Brooklyn Nets? Looking at franchise under scrutiny for violating league policy

The Brooklyn Nets may get fined by the NBA for their decision to rest several key players in a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Several of their key players either sat out or played just in the opening quarter of a 144-122 loss.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson didn't play at all, while Cam Thomas, Royce O'Neale and Mikal Bridges played 12 minutes or less each. The Nets' lineup consisted mainly of G League players or players who have limited roles.

Thus, the league is now considering fining the Brooklyn Nets for violation of the new load management rules. The league doesn't allow teams to rest two or more of their star players in the same game and especially if the game is on national TV.

At the moment, it is unclear if the NBA will fine the Nets since none of the players is considered a superstar, while the game was not nationally televised.

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn addresses decision to rest key players against Milwaukee Bucks

Jacque Vaughn talked about his decision to rule out several key players against the Milwaukee Bucks, citing fatigue and the tough schedule as the main reasons.

The Brooklyn Nets coach was satisfied with how his players played but said that he had to make that decision.

"I have too much respect for the dudes that suit up and put their body on the line and the competition level to even mention the word exhibition," Vaughn said, via NBA.com. "Any guy could have ended their career tonight by one play, and so I treat it as such."

"I’ve got to think short term and long term and make executive decisions for the betterment of the group," Vaughn said, via Nets Daily. "It’s unfortunate tonight that they just got to the point where we’re putting them in harm’s way by putting them out there tonight."

Even Milwaukee Bucks megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he didn't know many of the Brooklyn Nets players he played against on Wednesday.

"They competed hard. I don’t know most of them but definitely I’ll learn them after today because they made it extremely, extremely tough for us," the two-time NBA MVP said, via NBA.com.

The Nets (15-17) have been struggling lately with just three wins over their last 10 games and are on a two-game losing skid. They are ninth in the East.