Why is NBA denying New York Knicks their $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception for loss of Mitchell Robinson?

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson has only played 21 games this season, and many believe that he could remain out for the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. Losing him has taken a toll on the Knicks' frontcourt.

Upon the reports of Robinson's health status, the Knicks applied for a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception. The franchise is over the cap this season, and their application for the DPE is the only way they can sign new players this season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks' application for the $7.8 million DPE has been denied by the league. This is because Robinson has a chance to return late this season and make an impact for New York.

"NBA is denying the Knicks a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception for loss of Mitchell Robinson, because there’s optimism that Robinson can return from ankle surgery to play late in regular season," Wojnarowski reported. "Knicks could be getting back one of league’s best defensive centers."

During Robinson's absence, Isaiah Hartenstein has taken over as the starting center. He has started 11 games and played well as a starter. He's averaging 7.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during his stint as a starter.

Precious Achiuwa has also been a source of frontcourt production for the Knicks since getting traded. Achiuwa has only played five games for the team and is averaging 2.6 ppg and 3.6 rpg in 12.1 minutes.

How has Mitchell Robinson played for the New York Knicks this season?

The New York Knicks (22-15) are in the position they are in right now, thanks to the leadership of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. However, even with stars leading the way, other players have contributed to their success. That includes Robinson, who anchored the Knicks defense at the start of the season.

In 21 games, the 7-foot-1 center has averaged 6.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 1.3 bpg. Robinson is having a career-high in rebounds this season, which has been beneficial for the team. He's also had five games with 15 or more rebounds.

Robinson is a significant part of their success, which is why they value his absence. Fortunately for the Knicks, Hartenstein has stepped up to the challenge of playing longer minutes and becoming the team's starter for the time being. Once their official starter returns, their frontcourt will be even better than other teams.

