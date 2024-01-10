"He cussed us out in practice": Julius Randle comically debunks Tom Thibodeau’s “good spirits” claim about Knicks

On Tuesday, the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 112-84, improving to 5-0 since acquiring two-way forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Amid New York’s five-game winning streak, coach Tom Thibodeau said his team is in “good spirits.” However, Knicks star forward Julius Randle comically begged to differ.

After the blowout win, Randle was informed about his coach’s remarks. The two-time All-Star quipped that despite Thibodeau being positive toward the media, he has still been as intense as usual in practice.

“He cussed us out in practice,” Randle said. “He cussed us out in practice like it was Game 7 of the [NBA] Finals. So, I really don't know. But I'm glad he feels that way.”

Over his 12-year head coaching career, Thibodeau has garnered a reputation for being one of the NBA’s toughest, no-nonsense coaches. Fans often joke about the 65-year-old’s miserable demeanor and refusal to smile. Nonetheless, his coaching style has translated to success, as he boasts a 498-372 (.572) career coaching record.

Given Randle’s postgame remarks, it doesn’t appear that Thibodeau will lighten up anytime soon. However, as long as the team keeps winning, Knicks players probably won’t mind.

Tom Thibodeau raves about OG Anunoby’s impact on Knicks

OG Anunoby led New York against Portland, finishing with a team-high 23 points, four rebounds and four 3-pointers on 75.0% shooting. His 23 points marked his highest point total over his first five games with the Knicks. However, he has made steady contributions to the team even when he’s not scoring at a high volume.

After the blowout win, Tom Thibodeau raved about Anunoby’s all-around impact.

“He’s made a great contribution, not just with defense, but moving without the ball, getting the ball up the floor fast, his shot-making, and it’s only going to get better as we go,” Thibodeau said.

Through five games with New York, Anunoby is averaging 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 54.9% shooting. Furthermore, he has a total plus-minus of +111, as the team has thrived whenever he’s been on the floor.

In addition to winning five straight games, New York has won its last four by at least 16 points. The team’s winning streak was highlighted by its 128-92 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12) on Friday. Additionally, the Knicks knocked off the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves (26-10) 112-106 in Anunoby’s debut on Jan. 1.

New York (22-15) will work to improve to 6-0 with Anunoby when it takes on the Dallas Mavericks (22-16) on the road on Thursday.

