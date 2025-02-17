Why are there no NBA games tonight? Looking at league’s post-All-Star reset

Following the conclusion of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, California, fans have no games to watch. The main event of the entire occasion happened on Sunday (Feb. 16), ending the All-Star festivities. As part of the league's tradition, players and teams are given a few days to rest after the weekend.

The first half of the season has ended following the NBA All-Star Weekend. The entire league will take a break to prepare for the next half. Thus, no games will be played today.

Per the league's schedule, most teams will take a three-day break. The latest game to resume the 2024-25 season will be on Wednesday (Feb. 19). However, there will only be one game, as the LA Lakers will take on the Charlotte Hornets.

The next day will be filled with action as there will be nine games.

On Sunday, fans saw the new All-Star game format in action. In the first game, Kenny Smith's "Kenny's Young Stars" lost to Charles Barkley's "Chuck's Global Stars." The second game was between Shaquille O'Neal's "Shaq's OGs" and Candace Parker's "Rising Stars." O'Neal's team won the matchup and would meet Barkley's squad in the final round.

Despite not having a big man on the court, O'Neal's team handled the game well and ended the weekend with a 41-25 win. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who scored 20 points for the team, was awarded the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.

How many games are left in the NBA season?

In the second half of the season, fans will see plenty of teams trying to make a last-second push to be part of the NBA Playoffs. This season's final leg will determine which teams will qualify for the postseason.

Tankathon states that a team can only play 30 games remaining in the season. The only remaining teams in the league with as many games are the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic have the fewest games. Each team will play 26 games in the season.

Per Tankathon, the Phoenix Suns have the most challenging remaining schedule. They will play two of the best teams in each conference: the Cleveland Cavaliers and the OKC Thunder. In the future, Phoenix will also face the Boston Celtics, the reigning champs, twice.

The team that has the most manageable schedule, however, are the Toronto Raptors.

