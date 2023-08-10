Why do NBA players wear different numbers in the Olympics and other FIBA tournaments?

NBA players were permitted to play in the Olympics and other FIBA-sanctioned tournaments starting in 1992. Michael Jordan famously led the Dream Team to the Olympic medal. One of the things that stood out at the time was Jordan wore No. 9 instead of his famous No. 23 jersey for the Chicago Bulls.

Charles Barkley wore No. 34 with the Philadelphia 76ers but donned the No. 14 for Team USA. It inspired Dirk Nowitzki to use No. 14 for Germany but wore No. 41 during his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks.

But why do NBA players wear different numbers in the Olympics and other international competitions? It's because of an old FIBA rule wherein a team can only use the numbers 4 to 15 for all 12 players on the roster.

FIBA later upgraded their rules about jersey numbers in 2018. Players can now wear numbers 1 to 99, as well as 0 and 00. However, Team USA kept the tradition of wearing 4 to 15 and won't change it in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Here are the designated jersey numbers for Team USA in the upcoming World Cup:

No. 4: Tyrese Haliburton

No. 5: Mikal Bridges

No. 6: Cam Johnson

No. 7: Brandon Ingram

No. 8: Paolo Banchero

No. 9: Bobby Portis

No. 10: Anthony Edwards

No. 11: Jalen Brunson

No. 12: Josh Hart

No. 13: Jaren Jackson Jr.

No. 14: Kessler Walker

No. 15: Austin Reaves

In an interview with FIBA a few years ago, USA basketball spokesman Craig Miller explained why they are sticking with the old FIBA rules about jersey numbers.

"We like the idea of there being a legacy with the number," Miller said. "The 4-15 is tradition and we can track who's worn them. A lot of famous players who have gone on to great careers started by wearing a number five or a 12 for example. It's part of what we try to teach our guys - who came before them and the tradition they have to carry on."

Why were NBA players not allowed to participate in the Olympics before 1992?

Before the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, professional basketball players were not allowed to participate in the majority of FIBA-sanctioned tournaments. Only college players were able to represent the United States.

However, the use of "shamateurs" by the Soviet Union for many years prompted the Olympic committee to allow professionals in 1992. The Dream Team was formed and the rest was history. Since the summer of that year, the Americans only failed to win an Olympic gold in 2004.

