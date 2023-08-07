Where to watch 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'? Streaming options, timings and other details explored

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is set to premiere worldwide on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The two-hour documentary will follow several players in the G League and their journey to the NBA.

Scoot Henderson is one of four players heavily featured in the film alongside Denzel Valentine, Gabe York and Ryan Turell. Former G League players like Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Green and Gary Payton II are also expected to narrate their success stories.

The documentary is directed by Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson. It's produced by Ameeth Sankaran, Gotham Chopra and The Ringer's Bill Simmons. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting on Aug. 8 in 240 countries and territories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Streaming options for 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'

The documentary is only available via Amazon Prime Video starting on Aug. 8. Fans will have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to have access to Prime Video.

The subscription costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. It should be noted that Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is not the only NBA-related content in the platform.

Redefined: J.R. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video. There are also 20 WNBA games and as many Overtime Elite games available each year. Amazon is also rumored to be interested in streaming NBA games in the future.

Also Read: How old is Kniko Howard? Draya Michele's son's age comes under scrutiny post viral Jalen Green pictures

What is 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey' about?

Denzel Valentine during his time with the Chicago Bulls

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey will narrate the story of four players who dream of making it to the league. Scoot Henderson played for the G League Ignite Team in the last two seasons before getting drafted third overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Valentine is a former lottery pick who played for the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz. Valentine spent all of last season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. He's looking to return to the NBA but recently signed a deal with the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia.

Meanwhile, Gabe York has been a mainstay in the G League and overseas. York has played five NBA games, all with the Indiana Pacers in the last two seasons. He plays for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and is looking to have a permanent roster spot in the NBA.

Ryan Turell is a forward for the Motor City Cruise and is trying to make history as the first Jewish Orthodox player to play the NBA.

"The ultimate goal for me is to try and inspire kids to just put in the work and don’t let what you believe in or where you come from hold you back," Turell told Cleveland Jewish News.

"I've said it before. It would be cool to see when I'm retired to see a couple of yarmulkes on the NBA court. That would be amazing to me."

Also Read: Jaren Jackson Jr. named best player in Team USA training camp ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)