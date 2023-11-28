Why is Newport Beach PD investigating Josh Giddey? Understanding minor dating allegations and possible consequences on NBA career

OKC Thunder guard-forward Josh Giddey took over the news after it was reported that he was allegedly in a relationship with a high school student. Now, authorities have been involved and are investigating to find out more about the allegations that originated on social media.

It's been reported that Giddey is in a relationship with a 15-year-old high school student. Nothing has been proven, but there have been social media posts, including one where a high school girl admitted to spending time with the OKC player, that point to it being true. Now, the Newport Beach Police Department is conducting its investigation.

"Newport Beach PD is currently investigating the allegations involving Giddey made on social media over the past week ... to see if there is any validity to the claims and if any laws were broken," TMZ reported.

The NBA has started to conduct its investigation to find out the real cause of this news. Giddey was asked about it, but he refused to add any comment regarding the matter. After the news about him allegedly being in a relationship with a minor, he was welcomed by the Thunder's home crowd with loud cheers in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Andrew Bogut adds new information regarding the Josh Giddey situation

Josh Giddey's fellow Australian, Andrew Bogut, came to the defense. Bogut recently claimed that the Thunder star had no idea that the girl he was with was a minor. According to Bogut, the incident happened a year ago and both of them were in California at that time.

The former Golden State Warriors center claimed that the girl wasn't honest with her age when she was with Giddey.

"I don't think this is that from what I understand," Bogut said. "If I'm wrong, I'll come back and apologize. I don't think it is that. I think the girl was younger. From what I understand is, the girl in question has lied about her age and said that she was of age at the time."

Bogut added that Cook's parents aren't pressing any charges against Giddey. Still, the authorities and the league have to conduct their investigation into what happened and if there were laws broken.

Giddey is having a great season for the Thunder (11-5). The 6-foot-7 player is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

