'Same NBA that still loves Karl Malone?': Josh Giddey facing investigation about alleged inappropriate minor relationship sparks fiery reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey isn't in the best situation. According to reports, he is allegedly in a relationship with a minor. The League has taken this matter seriously.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the NBA is looking into the situation. Giddey is allegedly in a relationship with Liv Cook, a 15-year-old junior in high school. A few photos and videos are proof of this, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

"The NBA is looking into the allegations of Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey having an inappropriate relationship with a minor that has emerged via social media, league spokesman Mike Bass said," Charania reported.

After this report, fans quickly voiced their views of the Australian guard.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

"Yo, imagine losing $200M for being a p*do when you're an NBA player, making millions. Can get any IG model."

"Giddey giving Primo a run for his money for the creepiest Josh in the league."

"We gotta have a serious convo about Adam Silver if Giddey isn't severely punished."

"Rare W Adam Silver."

"Yeah, we don't need Malone 2.0 in the League. Get him out."

"Hopefully, they do something about it for once."

"If Miles Bridges is still dropping doubles doubles rn, why wouldn’t Josh Giddey play?"

"Really curious to see how the NBA handles this."

"Why don’t they investigate Karl Malone while they’re at it?"

"How are you gonna have no bag, can’t defend, can’t shoot, can’t rebound, and be a p*do at the same time?"

Giddey is currently eligible to play for the Thunder, although no one knows what the future holds for him.

Josh Giddey addresses the situation

Josh Giddy was asked about the situation during the team's practice earlier today. The Thunder guard handled the situation calmly.

"I understand the question, obviously," Giddey said. "But there's no further comment right now."

Fans will have to wait and see what the investigations unearth.

