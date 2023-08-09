Why is Nikola Jokic not playing tonight vs Italy? What is the Serbian's status for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games?

Denver Nuggets superstar and Serbian national team headliner Nikola Jokic is expected to miss the upcoming tune-up game against Italy on Wednesday night. After missing the previous friendly against their Balkan rivals Greece, too, Jokic is expected to miss the entirety of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Jokic was undoubtedly one of the players to look out for heading into this year's FIBA World Cup. Although he couldn't help Serbia win the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, Jokic looked like one of the best players on the floor.

His performance at the EuroBasket was followed by a MVP-caliber performance during the 2022-23 NBA season. Although he wasn't named the MVP, "Joker" was due for bigger things.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having led the Denver Nuggets to the promised land last season, Jokic solidified his place alongside some of the best in the world. However, that also happens to be the reason for his absence from the FIBA World Cup 2023.

After a gruelling possteason campaign, Jokic has opted to prioritize rest over competing with Serbia at the World Cup. He was left out of the preliminary roster in late July.

The Nuggets superstar has rightfully earned himself the rest. After playing 69 games in the regular season and battling it out for 20 games in the postseason, Jokic was fatigued.

His famous reaction, or lack thereof, to winning the NBA title, followed by his surprise at having to stay back in the US for the victory parade captured this aspect.

Jokic returned to Serbia to enjoy watching his horses race. With no plans of competing for now, we look forward to seeing Jokic in action with the Nuggets in the upcoming NBA season.

Also Read: Watch: Nikola Jokic is spotted shirtless celebrating his horse racing championship

How will Nikola Jokic's absence affect Serbia's chances?

Nikola Jokic's absence greatly affects Serbia's chances at the World Cup. While the nation are ranked sixth in the world, they may not have the firepower to compete with some of the heavy-hitters this year without Jokic.

Their result against Greece at the recent friendly was promising as Bogdan Bogdanovic led the scoring. However, playing a Greek team without Giannis Antetokounmpo may not be the most effective barometer.

Additionally, the Serbian team will also be missing Nikola Kalinic and former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic, both of whom will join the OKC Thunder this upcoming season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)