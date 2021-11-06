Why Paul George could be a dark horse contender for the NBA MVP award

Paul George is doing a yeoman’s job for the Los Angeles Clippers early into the NBA season because of the spate of injuries hitting the team. Kawhi Leonard is the most significant name on the Clippers' lengthy injury list. The Klaw has not played for the team since partially tearing his ACL in Game 5 of the Western semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

Leonard and Serge Ibaka have not played a minute this season. Marcus Morris Sr. has only played two of the eight games that the LA Clippers have played thus far. Without them, Paul George has managed to drag the team, which is showing signs of getting better, to an even 4-4 record.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob monster 30 seconds here for Paul George. everything he brings to the table. monster 30 seconds here for Paul George. everything he brings to the table. https://t.co/LFok129Osd

Paul George has hit the ground running heading into the season. Knowing that Kawhi won’t have a definite timetable for a return, the All-Star forward has leveled up his game. If he continues at this torrid pace for the entire year, there’s a big chance that PG-13 could be a sleeper contender for the NBA MVP award.

Here are a few reasons why Paul George is an underrated NBA MVP contender

The Los Angeles Clippers are starting to turn things around

The Los Angeles Clippers have seemed to regained their footing after a horrible start.

For Paul George to get into the MVP conversation at the end of the year, the Los Angeles Clippers have to win at least 50 games. The last player to win the award without reaching at least 50 wins was Nikola Jokic last year. The Denver Nuggets scraped to 47 wins in a shortened season caused by the pandemic. Before that, Michael Jordan won the NBA MVP in 1988 while the Chicago Bulls only won 50 games.

The Los Angeles Clippers, based on projections, are averaging 45 wins this season. It’s a tall task, at the very least without Kawhi Leonard. However, if he can nudge the team to around 48 wins, PG-13 could be a finalist in the MVP race.

The Clippers were moribund at the start of the season, winning only one game out of the first five. They have since won three straight, including a mighty comeback from 20 points down to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ty Lue’s team has also improved their offensive rating from 101.8 to 109.5 in their winning streak. If they can somehow manage to improve this statistic, the Los Angeles Clippers will be helping Paul George for the NBA’s top individual award.

The supporting cast is coming back and rounding to form

Paul George's supporting cast has been looking good lately. [Photo:Complex]

Reggie Jackson, the Los Angeles Clippers’ second option on offense, is slowly getting back to his career averages. The NBA veteran is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. His shooting efficiency, though, is lower than what the league is used to getting from him.

Jackson is only making only 37.3% of his field goals this season when his career average is 42.8%. Ditto with his eFG% which is 46.6% when his NBA average is 48.6%. The most glaring difference is in his true shooting percentage, which is at a dismal 48.3% this season when his career norm is 52.7%. Paul George will need every bit of efficiency that Jackson can bring as the secondary scoring punch.

NBA @NBA



Ivica Zubac: 14 PTS, 14 REB

Paul George: 21 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL Reggie Jackson (14 PTS in 2nd half) and the @LAClippers overcome a 20-point deficit on the road!Ivica Zubac: 14 PTS, 14 REBPaul George: 21 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL Reggie Jackson (14 PTS in 2nd half) and the @LAClippers overcome a 20-point deficit on the road!Ivica Zubac: 14 PTS, 14 REBPaul George: 21 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL https://t.co/KDMfG4ko0y

Besides Jackson, Terrence Mann is also looking good in the last few days. The jump that he is expected to make this year has not happened yet, but the Los Angeles Clippers are positive that he will hit his stride at some point. What Mann showed in the playoffs could be a portent of things to come this season.

Paul George will also have Serge Ibaka coming back soon. Ibaka’s presence will certainly lift the performance of the team on offense and defense. Marcus Morris could soon join the roster after playing only two games. He is another tough defender with a range that can help the team.

With the supporting cast back and getting into form, Paul George will have a better chance of stringing together wins. The number of wins or winning a division title is of utmost importance to being a bonafide NBA MVP contender.

Paul George is playing like an MVP

Paul George has put on the Superman cape this NBA season for the Los Angeles Clippers.

None of the factors above mean anything if Paul George can’t hold up his end of the bargain. There is every indication, though, that as long as he is healthy, he’ll be the best version the NBA has seen yet.

This season, the California State University alum is averaging almost the same numbers he put up when he was an MVP finalist in Oklahoma. Paul George’s play then was so dominant on offense and defense that he was also a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz PAUL GEORGE IS IN MVP MODE!



George now leads the NBA in PPG (28.3 PPG) & SPG (3.0 SPG) after scoring 32 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB on 11/18 FGM in Clippers’ WIN vs. Minnesota!



📊 28.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 4.7 APG, 3.0 APG, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3P%



MVP so far? 🤔 PAUL GEORGE IS IN MVP MODE! George now leads the NBA in PPG (28.3 PPG) & SPG (3.0 SPG) after scoring 32 PTS, 8 AST, 6 REB on 11/18 FGM in Clippers’ WIN vs. Minnesota! 📊 28.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 4.7 APG, 3.0 APG, 50.7 FG%, 42.4 3P% MVP so far? 🤔 https://t.co/v5zreL50K5

ALSO READ Article Continues below

PG-13 is bringing the same, if not even better, heat this year with the way he is playing. If the injury bug stays out of the way and his teammates punch their weight, Paul George could be a dark horse NBA MVP contender this season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar