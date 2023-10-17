Why did Rockets trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Thunder? Reasons explored as lottery teams strike a deal for troubled guard

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke regarding the future of Kevin Porter Jr. After allegations of physically assaulting his girlfriend in a New York Hotel, the Houston Rockets have traded him. Porter Jr. was dealt to the OKC Thunder, and the team plans to immeditaley waive him.

The Rockets decided to trade Kevin Porter Jr. because of his most recent off-the-court incident. This is not the first time he's gotten in trouble, and the organization didn't want this hanging over them as they prepare for the regular season.

Back in September, news broke of Porter Jr. being taken into custody by the New York Police department. He and his girlfriend got into a fight while staying at a hotel, where she decided to lock him out of the room. Upong gaining entry, Porter Jr. allegedly assaulted her leaving multiple injuries.

Since entering the NBA, Porter Jr. has been arrested multiple times. He faced gun charges in 2020, which led to the Cleveland Cavaliers trading him to the Houston Rockets.

What happens next for Kevin Porter Jr.?

While Kevin Porter Jr. is techinally a member of the OKC Thunder now, he will never suit up for the franchise. Waiving him right away keeps him off the roster, but the team will be on the hook to pay his salary this upcoming season.

Upon clearing waivers, Porter Jr. will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team. That said, his NBA career might be in jeopardy. Given this is his second major off-the-court incident, teams likely won't be willing to take a chance on him.

Recent updates regarding Porter Jr.'s case revealed that one of his charges has been dropped. Moving forward, he is facing counts of second-degree stangulation and third-degree assault. The former first-round pick is not set to appear in court again for roughly six weeks.

Depending on how things play out for him, Porter Jr. might be able to save his career down the line. At 23-years-old, he is still a relatively young prospect. Showing signs of maturity and staying out of headlines away from basketball will be crucial for him.

Porter Jr. appearing in 59 games for the Houston Rockets last season and averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Prior to being waived, the young guard was set to make $63.4 million over the next four years.