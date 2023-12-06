Why is Rui Hachimura wearing a mask during Suns-Lakers? Exploring possible reasons

Rui Hachimura was caught wearing a mask before the LA Lakers' NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Hachimura has also been using a mask during practice in the lead-up to Tuesday's game.

But why is Rui Hachimura wearing a mask? Let's explore the possible reasons.

Hachimura has missed the Lakers' past five games due to a nasal fracture suffered on Nov. 22 against the Dallas Mavericks. He underwent a minor surgery two days after the injury occurred and was ruled out for at least a week.

The Lakers have been cautious of Hachimura since they gave him extra rest on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. He was listed as available but did not play a single minute.

Due to the facial injury, Hachimura is required to wear a mask to prevent further injuries. It will also help him play despite still being in recovery from the surgery. He just needs to avoid getting hit in the face, and all will be good. The Lakers have only recently begun being healthy, so it's not surprising they are being careful.

Rui Hachimura has only played 12 games this season after missing a chunk of November due to a concussion. Hachimura is currently averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Rui Hachimura explains how he broke his nose

Rui Hachimura told reporters on Monday how he broke his nose against the Dallas Mavericks. Hachimura shared that it happened in the first quarter when a Mavericks player ran into his face. He thought it was a regular blow, but LA Lakers trainers noticed it was broken.

The trainers tried to put his nose back into place, but they couldn't. He then underwent an X-ray to check the injury, and it was ruled that he needed to undergo minor surgery.

"It was in the first quarter against Dallas," Hachimura said. "I went to drive and went to the basket and I got blocked and I fell and I think one of the players kind of ran into me and hit my nose. I thought it was just a regular blow to my face or whatever, but the trainer found out that my nose kind of moved to the side. They tried to fix it but it didn't fix."

"They said I can play with a mask on, so we had a guy that makes all of the NBA guys' masks. He made a mask for me. So I think I'm gonna play in the game with it," he added.

