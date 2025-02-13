"Why’s that your problem?” - De'Aaron Fox shuts down fan curiosity over former Kings guard unfollowing teammate on IG

At this year's trade deadline, De'Aaron Fox was one of numerous All-Star talents on the move in the NBA. As he embarks on the next chapter of his career, the star guard got into it with a fan regarding his social media activity.

In the internet age, fans are constantly keeping tabs on athlete's activity on social media. Especially when it comes to who they are following or not following. After removing some of his old teammates on Instagram, Fox found himself in a back-and-forth with a fan.

On the Kings, De'Aaron Fox's primary co-star was All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. Now on the San Antonio Spurs, he decided to stop following his former running mate. A fan proceeded to ask Fox about it in the comment section of a post, which led to a rather blunt response.

"don't care to see it," Fox wrote. "Why's that your problem?"

Fox spent the first seven-and-a-half years of his career with the Kings, helping them end their historically long postseason drought. Amid failed extension talks and Sacramento struggling, the front office decided to part with its star guard.

In return for Fox, the Kings landed another All-Star-level player in Zach LaVine. Meanwhile, the former No. 5 pick is now on a Spurs team headlined by an emerging superstar in Victor Wembanyama.

NBA insider details aspect that could have led to De'Aaron Fox being traded from Kings

Before the Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox, they made another big change to try and salvage the season. That being parting ways with head coach Mike Brown. According to one insider, this decision could have had a domino effect on the star guard's eventual departure.

While appearing on a Sacramento sports radio station Thursday, NBA insider Sam Amick touched on Fox unfollowing Sabonis. At the start of his rant, Amick dove into how Fox was one of Brown's biggest supporters at the end despite their public perception.

"De'Aaron was still rocking with Mike Brown," Amick said. "It appeared that maybe De'Aaron grew fed up with Mike's voice, that was not the case."

Later on, Amick stated that it was in fact Domantas Sabonis who might have had issues with Brown following his departure. He then speculated that the veteran center playing a role in his firing could have led to De'Aaron Fox wanting out.

"If you had asked me to have a power rankings of players who kind of butted heads with Mike, Domas would probably be No.1," Amick continued. "It doesn't seem crazy to think that De'Aaron thinks Domas played some part."

Between his now-deleted comment and unfollowing Sabonis, it seems there is some kind of rift between the two former teammates. That said, the two can now put the past behind them as them embark on new journies. Fox has a fresh start with the Spurs, and Sabonis is now the lead centerpiece for the new-look Kings.

