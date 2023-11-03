Why is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? OKC Thunder superstar's injury status

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Golden State Warriors tonight, but they will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The young Thunder team will face the talented Warriors team without their best player. They are coming off a loss against the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday.

Oklahoma City will start the NBA’s In-Season Tournament tonight against the Warriors without Gilgeous-Alexander, who is suffering from a left knee sprain. Also, there’s no timetable for his potential return.

The young Thunder star averages 24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists in five games. SGA is shooting 46.6% from the field but hasn’t been a reliable three-point threat this season. He’s only making 26.3% of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Thunder started the season decently, winning three of their first five games. Under the leadership of Gilgeous-Alexander, the young team could make a return to the postseason this year. They have a great group of young stars in Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder is hopeful to get a win against the Warriors tonight, even if they are without SGA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is starting to embrace a more off-ball role

Stars are usually effective when they have the ball in their hands. All-time great players like Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James have a lasting impact with the ball in their hands. However, influencing the game without the ball is unique and separates some best players.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are two of the best examples of players affecting the game without the ball. This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to be a more effective star for the Thunder without the basketball in his hands.

"The best teams that have played the game, the teams that have won the most games, most championships play together," SGA said.

"I don't know if you saw The Last Dance documentary, but there’s a point in Michael Jordan’s career where he had to learn the triangle offense and playing (without) the ball in his hands 24/7. So if Michael Jordan has to do it, I definitely have to do it," he added.

Head coach Mark Daigneault believes that SGA is destined to be a great star. With his dedication to win and sacrifice for his team, the Thunder could unlock a different version of their star guard.

This season could be one of the best for Gilgeous-Alexander, given his dedication and mentality in his approach to the game.

