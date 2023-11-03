The Oklahoma City Thunder will be hosting the Golden State Warriors for their first NBA In-Season Tournament this coming November 4, 2023, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports Bay Area hold the television rights and the live broadcast begins at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After losing their opening game, the Golden State Warriors won their last four. Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder have lost two of their last three games with the most recent against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

It is seen in the online sportsbooks that the Thunder are heavy underdogs against the Warriors even if they own the home-court advantage.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Details

Teams: Golden State Warriors (4-1) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 3, 2023 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game Preview

The Chris Paul experiment has been paying out well for the Warriors as they now own a 4-1 record. The veteran point guard has been playing off the bench and has done wonders for the team, averaging 9.4 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Steph Curry still leads the team as he had 21 points in their most recent game against the Sacramento Kings. Klay Thompson averages 16.5 points per game while Draymond Green is slowly getting back his groove after providing the Warriors 13 points and nine assists against the Kings.

On the other side of the fence, the Thunder has been on a rough patch and their only win in the past three games is sandwiched by losses. Their most recent opponents were the New Orleans Pelicans to which they lost by only four points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still the first option on offense for the Thunder as he finished the game against the Pelicans with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Chet Holmgren has been fantastic for them as he posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to help SGA.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder odds and predictions

Moneyline: Warriors (+260) vs Thunder (-323)

Spread: Warriors +5.5 (-110) vs Thunder -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Warriors (o217.5) vs Thunder (u217.5)

With the way the Warriors are playing, it is very hard to go against them taking on the young Thunder, especially since this is the first game of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder predicted starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors has been going with their usual starting lineup with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the backcourt to provide the spacing in the offense.

Rounding up the starting lineup would be Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.

Oklahoma City Thunder

According to the injury report, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not be playing for the OKC Thunder and Jaylen Williams is 'questionable' with a knee injury. With that, Lou Dort, Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey will start, and pulling off the bench would probably be Caron Wallace and Ousmane Dieng.

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Top 3 players stats

Stephen Curry

31.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.0 steals

Klay Thompson

16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks

Andrew Wiggins

11.4 points, 2.2 rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

24.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.6 steals

Jalen Williams

16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists

Chet Holmgren

15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.6 blocks