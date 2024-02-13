“Why Shams was getting cooked by Woj”: NBA insider's "bestie" moment with Kay Adams has fans buzzing

Fellow NBA insiders Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski are reported to have a contentious relationship. Given how immersed both of them are in the league, they are the go-to guys when it comes to breaking NBA news. No one else seems to reach close to their status, and because of that, the two have a relationship that many analysts see as a rivalry.

On the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, Wojnarowski seemed to be beating his fellow rival, scooping up a lot of the breaking trade news before Charania. The difference appeared significant, and fans started speculating why Shams was lagging behind.

Fans have cooked up an interesting theory. Lately, rumors have Shams Charania dating Kay Adams, an American sportscaster and television personality. On Monday, an X user replied to one of Kay's tweets asking her if she was with Shams at the Super Bowl on Sunday. In reply to the user's question, Kay replied with another tweet with a photo of her with Shams at the Super Bowl.

Reacting to this, some speculated Charania's relationship with Adams as the reason why Wojnarowski broke trade news faster:

"Now we know why Shams was getting cooked by Woj on trade deadline."

Users also highlighted that Adams included "Besties" in the tweet, possibly clarifying her dynamic with Shams.

Adrian Wojnarowski was Shams Charania's mentor when the latter joined the former's team at Yahoo Sports. Eventually, their dynamic turned into a competitive rivalry as Shams learned the ropes and developed into a figure as prominent as his mentor.

The Shams vs. Woj scoreboard for the 2024 NBA trade deadline

Adrian Wojnarowski dominated the number of NBA trade stories that were broken between the two. Woj broke the news for 10 trades compared to Shams' six.

Here's a list of the trade deals broken out by both respectively:

Adrian Wojnarowski

Jazz trade Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons

Grizzlies Xavier Tillman to the Celtics

Jazz trade Kelly Olynyk to the Raptors

Sixers trade Danuel House to the Pistons

Pistons trade Alec Burks, and Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks

Raptors trade Dennis Schroder, and Thad Young to the Nets for Spencer Dinwiddie

Spurs trade Doug McDermott to the Pacers

Bucks trade Robin Lopez to the Kings

Sixers trade Jaden Springer to the Celtics

Celtics trade Dalano Banton to the Blazers

Shams Charania

Pistons trade Monte Morris to the Timberwolves

Pacers trade Buddy Hield to the Sixers

Hornets trade Gordon Hayward to the Thunder

Hornets trade P.J. Washington to the Mavericks

Nets trade Royce O’Neale to the Suns in a three-team deal

Thursday: Warriors trade Cory Joseph to the Pacers

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!