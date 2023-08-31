Steph Curry is one of the biggest NBA stars in the world, as his influence and fame transcend the borders of the United States. However, despite his success outside of the country, Curry hasn't participated in the Olympic games, which most people think is the highest form of competition.

His last stint with Team USA was back in 2014 when he participated in the FIBA World Cup. Together with his backcourt mate with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson, they defeated Serbia to win gold. He's also had other stints with the national team, but his injuries have hindered him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curry hasn't had any experience playing in the Olympics as he wasn't considered back in 2012.

The 2012 USA Team was incredibly dominant, which could've been a great experience for the two-time MVP. He was also not yet as big as he is today, another reason why he wasn't considered.

In 2016, the four-time champion withdrew his name from consideration due to ankle injuries, which have bothered him since the start of his career in the NBA. Health issues were also the same problem he faced back in 2020. During that time, he was letting his body recover from the long grind of the 82-game season.

Curry has hinted at his desire to play in next year's Olympic games. If he joins and the team wins gold, he'll have most of the awards most NBA players could only dream of.

The Warriors guard hinted at the possibility of suiting up for the national squad during their championship parade in 2022.

"I'm not good yet," Curry said on his desire to win more awards.

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr has taken over the responsibilities of coaching the national squad, which could mean that he'll let Curry represent Team USA next year.

Also read: Steph Curry teases playing for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics: "Already kind of recruiting for next summer"

Looking at Steph Curry's national team career

Steph Curry's first experience representing the country was back in 2007 when he suited up for Team USA during the FIBA Under-19 World Championship. They weren't able to win, but settled for the silver medal against Serbia.

Curry played with Johnny Flynn, Patrick Beverley, Donte Greene, Michael Beasley, and DeAndre Jordan.

He joined the national team once again in 2010 for the FIBA World Cup and took home gold. They competed for gold against Tukey, where they made sure to beat the team led by Hedo Turkoglu and Ersan Ilyasova.

Also read: "We're still taking applications": Steph Curry's once had an epic response to DeMarcus Cousins' third 'Splash Brother' claim

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)